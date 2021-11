Articles

Category: Economy Published on Tuesday, 02 November 2021 20:02 Hits: 4

Democrats are considering including in their social spending package a five-year repeal of the cap on the state and local tax (SALT) deduction, sources told The Hill. Lawmakers are looking at repealing the $10,000 cap through 2025 and...

Read more https://thehill.com/policy/finance/579682-democrats-considering-five-year-repeal-of-salt-cap-in-spending-bill