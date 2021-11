Articles

Category: Economy Published on Monday, 01 November 2021 19:30 Hits: 7

Only 35 percent of adults in the U.S. think the economy is doing well, while 65 percent say it's poor, according to a new survey conducted by The Associated Press and NORC Center for Public Affairs Research. Those numbers represent a...

Read more https://thehill.com/policy/finance/579456-only-35-percent-say-us-economy-doing-well-poll