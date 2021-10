Articles

Category: Economy Published on Thursday, 28 October 2021 20:01 Hits: 0

President Biden’s proposed climate change and social services bill is expected to include $150 billion for affordable housing creation and financial assistance, elating supporters who feared it would be cut from Democrats' package.The White House on...

Read more https://thehill.com/policy/finance/578989-biden-framework-includes-150b-for-affordable-housing