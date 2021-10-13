Special Briefing: The AEI Housing Center’s critique of “How we investigated racial disparities in federal mortgage data”

Key takeaways

A recent The Markup/Associated Press (AP) analysis found that decline rates, after controlling for 17 independent variables, are higher for the protected classes than for Whites.

However, as we have pointed out for home valuations and appraiser bias*, these arguments alleging systemic racism do not hold up to close scrutiny.

The Markup’s analysis did not include applicant credit scores, which are highly predictive of defaults. It also ignores lending outcomes – the other half of the story.

We address these issues by incorporating credit scores and evaluating risk-adjusted default rates by race and ethnicity. This allows us to evaluate lending outcomes, not just lending inputs.

We find that risk-adjusted default rates are higher for protected classes than for Whites by a statistically significant amount.