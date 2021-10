Articles

Category: Economy Published on Monday, 18 October 2021 22:01 Hits: 8

Senate Democrats on Monday for the first time in decades left out an amendment from their annual government funding bills that blocks people from using Medicaid or other federal health programs to cover abortion services.The provision, also known as...

Read more https://thehill.com/policy/finance/budget/577281-senate-democrats-release-spending-bill-without-decades-old-abortion