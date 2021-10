Articles

Category: Economy Published on Friday, 15 October 2021 10:00 Hits: 3

Housing advocates are warning that a once-in-a-generation opportunity to help close the widening wealth gap between Black and white families is in danger of being cut from a massive spending package as moderates look to reduce the overall price tag....

Read more https://thehill.com/policy/finance/housing/576844-best-shot-at-narrowing-racial-homeownership-gap-at-risk-progressives-say