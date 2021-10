Articles

Category: Economy Published on Friday, 15 October 2021 13:16 Hits: 3

The United States will lift border restrictions for fully vaccinated international travelers beginning Nov. 8, according to the White House.The policy will be effective for both land borders and air travel."The US’ new travel policy that requires...

Read more https://thehill.com/policy/healthcare/576898-us-to-allow-fully-vaccinated-international-visitors-starting-nov-8