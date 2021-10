Articles

Category: Economy Published on Friday, 15 October 2021 16:45 Hits: 3

The Treasury Department and IRS announced Friday that they have sent out $15 billion in payments to families as part of the fourth monthly child tax credit payment. The money is going to families that include about 61 million children. The...

Read more https://thehill.com/policy/finance/576940-treasury-disburses-fourth-monthly-payments-under-child-tax-credit-expansion