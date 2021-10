Articles

Category: Economy Published on Friday, 15 October 2021

A report released by the Treasury Department Friday found that around $590 million had been paid by victims of ransomware to their attackers in the first six months of 2021, as such attacks skyrocketed. The findings were part of a...

