Published on Saturday, 16 October 2021

The first bitcoin futures exchange-traded fund (ETF) in the U.S. is set to begin trading next week, an amended filing from ProShares said Friday.The ProShares Bitcoin Strategy ETF had a proposed listing date for Monday under the ticker “BITO,” CNBC...

