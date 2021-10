Articles

Category: Economy Published on Friday, 08 October 2021 12:59 Hits: 10

Top executives at some companies received $165 million in bonuses before filing for bankruptcy last year, according to a report from the Government Accountability Office (GAO).The report released late last month examined 7,300 companies that filed...

Read more https://thehill.com/policy/finance/575910-top-execs-received-165m-before-bankruptcy-filings-last-year-gao