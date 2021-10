Articles

Category: Economy Published on Thursday, 07 October 2021 22:57 Hits: 8

Rep. Jared Golden (D-Maine) warned his colleagues on Thursday that the multitrillion-dollar social spending plan his party is working on “needs more work” to get his support.In an opinion piece published by The Portland Press Herald, Golden said...

Read more https://thehill.com/policy/finance/budget/575860-moderate-house-dem-he-cant-back-partys-multitrillion-dollar-spending