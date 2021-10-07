Will the Federal Reserve contain inflation?

Articles

Published on Thursday, 07 October 2021

By Desmond Lachman

As inflation keeps surprising us on the upside, the optimists keep assuring us that there is no real reason to be concerned. In their view, not only does the Federal Reserve have the will to keep inflation in check, it also has the means to do so. Unfortunately, there are all too many reasons to question this sanguine view on the inflation outlook.

It would be an understatement to say that the Fed has proved to be a poor inflation forecaster. At the start of this year, the Fed confidently forecast that the Personal Consumption Expenditure deflator, its favorite inflation gauge, would increase by 1.8 percent in 2021. In the event, so far this year this inflation measure has increased by 3.6 percent — well above the Fed’s 2 percent inflation target.

Meanwhile, consumer prices have been increasing by more than 5 percent and show little sign of slowing. This would seem to be especially the case since over the past year international oil prices have approximately doubled and global food prices have increased by 33 percent. Meanwhile, US house prices are now rising by close to 20 percent and the global supply chain remains broken.

It would also be an understatement to say that the Fed has been irresponsive to building inflationary pressures. Indeed, at a time that inflation well exceeded its expectations and at a time that the Biden Administration was engaged in the largest peacetime budget stimulus on record, far from tightening monetary policy conditions, the Fed was in effect loosening monetary policy conditions.

One way that the Fed has allowed monetary conditions to become more expansionary has been to keep interest rates at their zero-bound despite rising inflation. This has resulted in inflation-adjusted interest rates becoming increasingly negative. Another way that the Fed has in effect loosened monetary policy conditions has been to fuel an equity and housing price boom. It has done so first by expanding the size of its balance sheet by a staggering $4 trillion in the immediate wake of the pandemic and then by continuing to purchase $120 billion a month in US Treasury bonds and mortgage-backed securities.

The inflation optimists believe that when the time comes to rein in inflation, the Fed has the monetary policy room to do so. In particular, they believe that by winding down its bond buying program and raising interest rates, the Fed can bring down inflation without unduly harming economic activity.

A fundamental point that the inflation optimists seem to be overlooking is that the Fed has in effect created a global “everything” asset price and credit market bubble by its unusually strong monetary policy response to the pandemic. It is not only that US equity valuations are now at lofty levels experienced only once before in the last 100 years or that US housing prices are now increasing at a more rapid rate than they did in 2006. It is also that risky borrowers, both in the advanced and in the emerging market economies, have been able to borrow large amounts of money at very low interest rates that do not nearly compensate for default risk.

The existence today of a global “everything” asset price and credit market bubble, which is much more pervasive than was the 2006 US housing and credit market bubble, has to seriously constrain the Fed’s room for policy maneuver to bring down inflation. In particular, too rapid a tapering in its bond purchasing program or too abrupt an increase in interest rates has to run the real risk of bursting the global everything bubble. If our 2008–2009 experience is any guide, the potential bursting of today’s asset price and credit market bubbles runs the real risk of causing financial market and economic dislocation.

All of this would suggest that the Federal Reserve will be loath to slam on the monetary policy brakes anytime soon for fear of bursting bubbles. Rather, it is more likely that the Fed will continue to exercise patience in the hope that somehow inflation will come down on its own accord. By so doing, the Fed will be setting us up for many more months of unacceptably high inflation and additional froth in asset price markets. It will also be setting us up for a hard economic landing when it will eventually be forced to take decisive monetary policy action to get the inflation genie back into the bottle.

Desmond Lachman is a senior fellow at the American Enterprise Institute. He was formerly a deputy director in the International Monetary Fund’s Policy Development and Review Department and the chief emerging market economic strategist at Salomon Smith Barney.

