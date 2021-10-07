5 questions for Adrian Wooldridge on whether meritocracy should be preserved

Articles

By James Pethokoukis and Adrian Wooldridge

Today, parents scramble to shuttle their kids to and from extra-curriculars, provide them with SAT prep, and leverage their money and connections — all to get their children admitted into elite schools. And in recent years admissions scandals have further undermined confidence in elite institutions. America purports to judge individuals on their merits, but are the rich rigging our institutions? On a recent episode of “Political Economy,” Adrian Wooldridge addressed that question and other criticisms of meritocracy.

Adrian is the political editor and Bagehot columnist at The Economist. His latest book is The Aristocracy of Talent: How Meritocracy Made the Modern World.

Pethokoukis: Can you walk us through your thesis about how meritocracy made the modern world?

Wooldridge: Meritocracy essentially means judging people on the basis of their innate abilities rather than on the basis of their polish or their social connections or their social status or their birth. And I think it also implies some sort of broader commitment to equality of opportunity, or at least very significant educational opportunity provided by the state, because it would be impossible for people reasonably to compete in a modern economy unless they get access to these things.

Most societies throughout time have been based on principles of being born into your social status or the principle of dynasty or the principle of patronage, or indeed the principle buying and selling offices, which before modern times was absolutely widespread. The modern world was basically created by a succession of meritocratic revolutions against aristocratic societies and societies of patronage. And it was the broadening of meritocracy — bringing in women, ethnic minorities, working class people into that framework of promotion on the basis of talent examinations, open competition — that really created the modern world as we now see it.

What is the critique of meritocracy? Is it our failure to achieve it? Or is it that the whole notion wrongheaded?

There are many people who say, “Meritocracy is great in theory, but we don’t have it at the moment. We have something that’s a mockery of meritocracy.” So that’s one critique: that we don’t have it. The other critique would be, “Even if we could create a meritocracy and turn America into a true meritocracy rather than the sham that it now is, it’s a very bad thing, because meritocracy enshrines all sorts of things — such as competition, such as constant sorting of people on the basis of ability — and those things are wrong.”

Graduating students arrive at Harvard University in Cambridge, Massachusetts.REUTERS/Brian Snyder

The person who actually invented the term “meritocracy” was a man called Michael Young in 1958 in his brilliant book, The Rise of the Meritocracy. He thought meritocracy is a terrible thing because it smuggled the idea of competition into what should be a socialist vision of the future. And because it made everybody who succeeded intolerably smug and everybody who failed absolutely wretched, because they couldn’t blame anybody but themselves for their failure. So there are two very different critiques of meritocracy which actually get muddled up in lots of people’s minds.

Does the college entrance scam an example of how the US just isn’t a meritocracy anymore, if it ever was?

I think that’s the most serious criticism that we have of the meritocratic idea. And it’s indeed a criticism that to a very, very significant degree I share. Now, clearly something like the college entrance scam — where people were literally buying places — that’s illegal, and legal action has been taken.

But what people who are saying that meritocracy is a sham are really saying, is that the legal version of it is a sham, because people who are born into privilege just spend so much more money on getting ahead. And because they’re sort of congealing at the top of society — because knowledgeable, educated people are transmitting their privilege to their children — you are getting lower and lower levels of social mobility. And I think that critique is true, but the question is: How do you deal with that problem of the sort of calcification of society? The argument of my book is that you need to have more meritocracy.

What steps can we take to become a more meritocratic society?

Only somewhere between 20 and 40 percent of places at Harvard are given away on the basis of pure academic performance. A huge number of places are hooked to various things such as whether your parents went to Harvard, privileges for donors, and affirmative action. So I would be in favor of getting rid of that and giving 100 percent of the places on the basis of pure academic merit.

We need to start helping people much earlier on in their educational journey. However much you can game SATs or IQ tests, they’re less class-biased than other forms of selection, of which the most absurd of course is the sort of “what I did on my holidays,” “what I did in my gap year,” and that sort of thing.

The more you get rid of examinations, the more you actually do down poorer people and privilege already privileged people. You delay selection later into life and it becomes an endurance race, and the people who win the endurance race are those who’ve got parents who are capable of supporting them for longer.

What would it look like if America were to give up on meritocracy?

Well, I think that is in many ways not “what if?” but “when?”, because America is engaged at the moment in a huge revolt against meritocracy. If you do that, you get a society in which positions are given either arbitrarily or on the basis of political power. So instead of a system based on results in which people win prizes on the basis of effort and ability, you have a system of spoils. It creates a constant system of agitation and competition — not in the good sense of people all striving to learn things, but in the bad sense of people all agitating for spoils.

And in China you have this “examination state” back in a major way — with a huge education system, massive investment in universities, massive investment in a very competitive mass educational system — but also using meritocratic methods to select and promote civil servants, a big growth in state capacity. Now, if we have a world in which China is harnessing the meritocratic idea to reinforce the power of the Communist Party, and America at the same time is dismantling meritocracy or softening meritocracy, America loses.

