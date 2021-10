Articles

Category: Economy Published on Thursday, 07 October 2021 02:24 Hits: 3

An analysis published Wednesday by Moody's showed that racial integration reaps significant benefits for communities — and could have a significant impact on U.S. economic output.Moody's paper reported that "that the more...

Read more https://thehill.com/policy/finance/575683-greater-racial-integration-in-us-would-spur-economic-growth-moodys