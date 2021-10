Articles

Category: Economy Published on Tuesday, 05 October 2021 18:11 Hits: 5

Sen. Elizabeth Warren (D-Mass.) excoriated Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell from the Senate floor on Tuesday, urging President Biden to replace the central bank’s leader amid backlash over financial trades by some of its top officials.Warren...

Read more https://thehill.com/policy/finance/575392-warren-says-powell-failed-as-leader-amid-fed-trading-scandal