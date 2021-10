Articles

Category: Economy Published on Tuesday, 05 October 2021 21:46 Hits: 6

President Biden on Tuesday said he has confidence in Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome Powell after Powell came under withering criticism from Sen. Elizabeth Warren (D-Mass.).“Thus far yes, I’m just catching up on some of these assertions," the...

Read more https://thehill.com/policy/finance/575447-biden-backs-powell-amid-warren-criticism