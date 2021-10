Articles

Category: Economy Published on Sunday, 03 October 2021 21:43 Hits: 5

As of this summer, a majority of large cities and states had yet to use any of the funding they received as part of the Biden administration's American Rescue Plan, according to The Associated Press.More specifically, no initial...

Read more https://thehill.com/policy/finance/575096-many-cities-and-states-have-spent-no-federal-pandemic-funds-report