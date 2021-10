Articles

Published on Thursday, 30 September 2021

Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen said Thursday she supports abolishing the federal debt limit, calling it a “very destructive” threat to the full faith and credit of the U.S.In congressional testimony, Yellen argued it made no sense to limit the...

