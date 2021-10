Articles

Category: Economy Published on Thursday, 30 September 2021 13:02 Hits: 6

New applications for jobless benefits rose for the third consecutive week after the expiration of federal pandemic unemployment aid earlier this month, according to data released Thursday by the Labor Department.Seasonally adjusted initial claims...

Read more https://thehill.com/policy/finance/574639-jobless-claims-rise-for-third-straight-week-after-62-million-lose-federal