Articles

Category: Economy Published on Wednesday, 29 September 2021 21:55 Hits: 8

The House on Wednesday passed a bill to suspend the federal debt limit largely along party lines amid a deepening standoff with Senate Republicans over the country’s immediate fiscal future.Lawmakers voted 219-212 to approve a bill that would...

Read more https://thehill.com/policy/finance/574578-house-passes-debt-ceiling-hike-as-standoff-with-gop-deepens