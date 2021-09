Articles

Category: Economy Published on Tuesday, 28 September 2021 17:12 Hits: 4

Home prices in the U.S. rose at a record pace in July, as buyers bid up prices in a limited-supply market.The S&P CoreLogic Case-Shiller 20-city home price index increased 19.9 percent in July compared to the same month in 2020, ...

Read more https://thehill.com/policy/finance/574298-home-prices-jump-by-record-amount