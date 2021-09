Articles

Category: Economy Published on Tuesday, 28 September 2021 22:24 Hits: 5

Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen and Senate Democrats on Tuesday blasted Republicans for refusing to back a bill that would raise the federal debt limit and allow the government to pay off expenses approved over more than a decade by Congress and...

Read more https://thehill.com/policy/finance/574375-yellen-democrats-chastise-gop-as-debt-default-countdown-starts