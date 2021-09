Articles

Category: Economy Published on Tuesday, 28 September 2021

House Democrats are considering holding a vote Tuesday on a stand-alone bill to lift the debt ceiling, after Senate Republicans on Monday blocked a bill that included both a debt-limit suspension and government funding.Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D-Calif...

