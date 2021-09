Articles

Friday, 24 September 2021

President Biden on Friday said he supports an idea championed by a key Senate Democrat to tax billionaires’ unrealized investment gains annually.Biden said the idea is one of a number of tax proposals he backs as ways to finance legislation that...

