Articles

Category: Economy Published on Friday, 24 September 2021 21:04 Hits: 13

A majority of voters across 13 states support the Democrats’ $3.5 trillion social spending plan that would advance key components of President Biden’s economic agenda, according to a new poll released by a progressive nonprofit run by...

Read more https://thehill.com/policy/finance/573868-poll-from-liberal-group-shows-more-voters-in-key-states-back-35t-bill