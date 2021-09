Articles

The Federal Reserve reported on Thursday that U.S. household wealth reached a record high of $141.7 trillion in the second quarter of 2021.That was a $5 trillion increase on the first quarter of 2021, when U.S. household wealth was at roughly $...

