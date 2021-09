Articles

Category: Economy Published on Thursday, 23 September 2021 15:02 Hits: 9

The White House released an analysis on Thursday estimating that the 400 wealthiest American families paid anĀ average federal income tax rate of only 8.2 percent on $1.8 trillion of income from 2010 to 2018."Two factors that contribute to this...

