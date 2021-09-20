5 questions for Azeem Azhar on the effects of future technology

Articles

Category: Economy Published on Monday, 20 September 2021 10:00 Hits: 19

By James Pethokoukis and Azeem Azhar

High tech innovations are driving rapid changes in society. Internet video conferencing is revolutionizing work; a smartphone can be found in nearly every American’s hand; and social media platforms have created their own culture of memes, tweets, and posts. What will be the landscape of these technological changes going forward? And how should our political and economic institutions respond? To answer these questions and more Azeem Azhar joined a recent podcast.

Azeem is an entrepreneur and investor, and the founder of Exponential View, where his podcast and newsletter deliver in-depth tech analysis. This month, Azeem released The Exponential Age: How Accelerating Technology is Transforming Business, Politics, and Society.

Below is an abbreviated transcript of our conversation. You can read our full discussion here. You can also subscribe to my podcast on Apple Podcasts or Stitcher, or download the podcast on Ricochet.

What is the exponential age? And what technologies are driving it?

The exponential age is about the interaction of the economy with politics. And it’s predicated on the argument that technologies shape the way that industries structure themselves, the way that firms compete, the way that labor markets operate, and the way that the political process then reflects those tensions. And my argument after a few years of research is that there is a set of new general purpose technologies, and they too will shape our political economy and our societies in very, very distinct ways.

The platform we’re most familiar with is computing and Moore’s law giving us more for less every couple of years. And then there are perhaps more surprising areas: The field of biology, and how we interact with the processes and the mechanisms of nature through genes and through protein engineering; in the field of energy, where mighty wind turbines and dense lithium-ion batteries are getting cheaper and better every year. And even in the field of manufacturing where technologies like 3D printing are improving at such rapid, compounding rates that we can see them changing the way that we actually build our finished goods. And in all of that comes shifts in firm behavior, industry structure, economic performance, and then things that need to get reflected in the political process.

This single-family house was not built using conventional construction methods but was printed by a 3D concrete printer. Via REUTERS

Are the coming technologies going to substantially change our way of life as these great technologies of the past did?

I mean, in a sense, it’s too early to tell. I think we can agree that there’s a sort of a concordance around the fact that general purpose technologies with their wide applicability across and up and down the economy have really, really significant impacts. Then I suppose the second question is, to what extent do we really think that something like computation is a general purpose technology? And one of the arguments that I would make is that there is an adjustment time that it takes for companies and managers to develop the know-how to actually make use of these technologies in very, very useful ways.

And so, we’re 50 years from the Intel 4004 processor, and still the bulk of commerce is actually done by people physically walking into retail stores. It’s not done electronically. But I’m not sure we can be as confident about that fact in 10 years time as we might have been 20 years ago. Because it has taken time for the technology to drop in price, for the companies to figure out how to do this, and then for consumer behavior to also change. But one of the things that I observe in the book is that the period of time it does take for consumers to latch onto novel products built on these technologies has been compressing very, very quickly.

Do you have any concern that people thinking technology is going so fast might actually be some sort of contrarian indicator, and we’re not entering an exponential age?

I mean, people have certainly for the last 150 years felt that things are going too fast, and you can go back to the archives of the New York Times in the 1920s about elevators, and the turn of the 20th century about girls and boys reading books at night using electric light and parents being worried about that. I think what’s different this time is that we can actually see and feel that shift in our real economies. In 2010, the world’s largest companies were companies of the 20th century. It was Exxon Mobile and oil companies and General Motors and General Electric.

And by 2015, all of the world’s largest companies were essentially IT companies sitting on the top of semiconductor improvement rates. And so there is a distinct shift and that’s been reflected by the market. It’s been reflected by the fact that during the pandemic the companies that grew were the companies that had invested most heavily in automation and AI. And it was companies like Amazon, not traditional retailers.

If we’re on the cusp of exponential growth, shouldn’t we see greater than 2 percent growth in the economy?

We should, theoretically. One question is whether the gains that we are talking about are being appropriately measured. And that’s why you see economists like Diane Coyle in the UK, or Erik Brynjolfsson out of the US saying, “Well, maybe we need measures other than GDP,” which I think Erik has called GDP-B or something, “that might capture some of the gains that we are not able to put our hands around.” And that would certainly be the case in something like some of the biological arenas where some of these advanced gene therapies might extend lifespans, but they might not extend healthspans. And so does that really necessarily show up as a GDP number in any meaningful way?

The other argument would be that there are many other factors that we can’t control for in the economy. We don’t necessarily control for the nature and quality of work that people are doing and the amount of leisure time that is embedded within the economy. And that might also be valuable. So, I suppose I look at your question and I say, I’m not confident that we’d necessarily see a return to a 3 percent world in a kind of post-war excitement. But what I do see is technologies upending industries in a very, very large degree. And that to me is pretty interesting.

How will that exponential age be powered? You’re talking about a future of abundance. Where’s that energy coming from?

A large part of it will come from renewable sources. And I look at the renewables that are on an exponential price decline, so wind and solar and certain types of battery storage. And we’re already at a point in 2021 where new renewables are cheaper than fossil fuels in every part of the world. So we’ve got to that point where it’s economically attractive to do this. I mean, to get the full energy mix, of course, we’re going to need more than renewables. We’ll need things like geothermal, and we’ll need nuclear and we may even have fusion. So we will get to a point where we won’t be using fossil fuels as our prime mover.

Rather, we’ll have a mix of things that look big and lumpy — like fusion and geothermal — and things that can look very, very decentralized — like wind and community solar and rooftop solar — matched by storage systems that will range from big grids of lithium-ion batteries, to new technologies like that of Form Energy, which has an iron-based battery, through to things like hydrogen being used as storage. But critically that hydrogen will be what is known as “green hydrogen” produced by solar- or wind-powered electricity through an electrolysis process, rather than through a kind of cracking of natural gas or reduction of natural gas. And that will be a zero-carbon hydrogen that will be used for storage and for shipping and for certain types of other transit.

James Pethokoukis is the Dewitt Wallace Fellow at the American Enterprise Institute, where he writes and edits the AEIdeas blog and hosts a weekly podcast, “Political Economy with James Pethokoukis.” Azeem Azhar is the author of The Exponential Age: How Accelerating Technology is Transforming Business, Politics, and Society.

The post 5 questions for Azeem Azhar on the effects of future technology appeared first on American Enterprise Institute - AEI.

Read more https://www.aei.org/economics/5-questions-for-azeem-azhar-on-the-effects-of-future-technology/