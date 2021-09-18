Will accelerating technology end the great stagnation? My long-read Q&A with Azeem Azhar

Articles

Category: Economy Published on Saturday, 18 September 2021 10:00 Hits: 12

By James Pethokoukis and Azeem Azhar

Is technology progressing too quickly? The rapid pace of technological change in the digital era has transformed society in just a few decades. Some welcome the innovations that will usher in the future, while others fear their disruptive effects. Will technological progress continue to accelerate? And what should we do about it? To answer these questions and more, I’ve brought on Azeem Azhar.

Azeem is an entrepreneur and investor, and the founder of Exponential View, where his podcast and newsletter deliver in-depth tech analysis. This month, Azeem released The Exponential Age: How Accelerating Technology is Transforming Business, Politics, and Society.

What follows is a lightly edited transcript of our conversation. You can download the episode here, and don’t forget to subscribe to my podcast on iTunes or Stitcher. Tell your friends, leave a review.

Pethokoukis: In the preface of the book you quote a poll from last year: 60 percent of people who responded to this poll said they felt the pace of change was too fast. And the number of people said that was up considerably over five years ago.

On the surface I think that would seem to support the idea that we’re in a period of rapid change. And who knows, maybe it’s going to get even faster. But I thought of the book — and it’s a book I’m sure you’re familiar with — Future Shock from 1970, by Alvin Toffler. And the premise of that book was that we were in a period of rapid change. And in fact it was so rapid, it was driving us all crazy. And that book came out just as a period of rapid growth and technological progress downshifted. And we entered what some people called the “great stagnation.” Do you have any concern that people thinking it’s going so fast might actually be some sort of contrarian indicator, and we’re not entering an exponential age?

Azhar: Oh, I love that question. I love that question. I mean, people have certainly for the last 150 years felt that things are going too fast, and you can go back to the archives of the New York Times in the 1920s about elevators, and the turn of the 20th century about girls and boys reading books at night using electric light and parents being worried about that. I think what’s different this time, and what’s distinct to what happened after Toffler made his very impressive remarks 50 years ago, is that we can actually see and feel that shift in our real economies. In 2010, the world’s largest companies were companies of the 20th century. It was Exxon Mobile and oil companies and General Motors and General Electric. These were technologies of the era of Rockefeller and Ford and Edison.

The logo of Exxon Mobil Corporation is shown on a monitor above the floor of the New York Stock Exchange. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson

And by 2015, all of the world’s largest companies were essentially IT companies sitting on the top of semiconductor improvement rates. And so there is a distinct shift and that’s been reflected by the market. It’s been reflected by the fact that during the pandemic the companies that grew were the companies that had invested most heavily in automation and AI. And it was companies like Amazon, not traditional retailers. And so, what I think is distinct today is that we can go back and say, “There is a moment, and there is that sense of what the kind of consensual animal spirits of the market has gone off. The world looks different now, and we don’t value an Exxon or a GM the way that we value an Apple or a Facebook or a Salesforce.”

So markets are sending a signal. And one way to look at your thesis of acceleration is that it’s passing the market test. So I will now let you actually give your thesis. What is driving and what will drive an exponential age?

The exponential age is really a discussion about human affairs. It’s about the interaction of the economy with politics. We can call it the political economy. We can call it society. And it’s predicated on the argument that technologies shape the way that industries structure themselves, the way that firms compete, the way that labor markets operate, and the way that the political process then reflects those tensions.

And a simple example that many of us will understand given where we are, is that the technology of the internal combustion engine that required oil created an entire geopolitics around oil. Ultimately of course, it created big great companies like the Oil Majors and the car companies, but it also created a geopolitics. And my argument after a few years of research is that there is a set of new general purpose technology platforms that have different characteristics than the ones we were used to in the 20th century, and they too will shape our political economy and our societies in very, very distinct ways.

And the platform we’re most familiar with is computing and that clock speed of Moore’s law, giving us more for less every couple of years. And then there are perhaps more surprising areas: The field of biology, and how we interact with the processes and the mechanisms of nature through genes and through protein engineering; in the field of energy, where mighty wind turbines and dense lithium-ion batteries are getting cheaper and better every year. And even in the field of manufacturing where technologies like 3D printing — nascent and slightly niche and weird they are today — are improving at such rapid, compounding rates that we can see them changing the way that we actually build our finished goods. And in all of that comes shifts in firm behavior, industry structure, economic performance, and then things that get reflected in the political process, or need to get reflected in the political process.

The key great technologies and great inventions of the past that had huge effects on our lives — not just on our commercial life or our standard of living but geopolitics, governing — these are significant technologies. And some of the technologies you just mentioned seem significant. But when you add them all together, are they electrification? Are they the internal combustion engine? While they may make some people rich and they may make some companies very valuable, maybe they are not going to substantially change our way of life as these great technologies of the past did.

I mean, in a sense, it’s too early to tell. I think we can agree that there’s a sort of a concordance around the fact that electricity was a general purpose technology and that general purpose technologies with their wide applicability across and up and down the economy have really, really significant impacts. Then I suppose the second question is, to what extent do we really think that something like computation is a general purpose technology? And one of the arguments that I would make is that (despite this period of acceleration within the technology) there is an adjustment time that it takes for companies and managers to develop the know-how to actually make use of these technologies in very, very useful ways.

And so, we’re 50 years from the Intel 4004 processor, and still the bulk of commerce is actually done by people physically walking into retail stores. It’s not done electronically. But I’m not sure we can be as confident about that fact in 10 years time as we might have been 20 years ago. Because it has taken time for the technology to drop in price, for the companies to figure out how to do this, and then for consumer behavior to also change. But one of the things that I observe in the book is that the period of time it does take for consumers to latch onto novel products built on these technologies has been compressing very, very quickly.

And I give one example in office automation — let’s call it what it is: it’s clever scripting of mundane tasks — of a company called UiPath. And when I wrote the proposal for the book, UiPath had a couple of hundred employees and a valuation below a billion dollars. By the time I submitted the final version to press a couple of years later, UiPath had gone public on the NASDAQ with a $35 billion valuation and thousands of employees and thousands of customers. And so you see that rate of diffusion within the economy just faster than anything we’ve seen before. Now the question is, will that show up in whatever economists choose to measure? I mean, it might not do this year, but in five years time we can look back and see whether that hypothesis is really correct.

In this photo illustration the UiPath logo seen displayed on a smartphone.Photo by Rafael Henrique / SOPA Images/Sipa USA

That’s the question. Even though we can have a debate about how well these kind of broad, accurate statistics work and track productivity — and there’s a critique, and we’ve covered that critique on this podcast — if we’re talking about these kinds of radical technologies, you could say, “Well yeah, they’re already showing up in the stock market. That is not an insignificant signal.” These things are having big impacts on our welfare and on business. They should show up. So at some point, though, if you’re correct, we should not have a 2 percent economy. We should have something considerably better than that.

I mean, we should, theoretically. I think there are a couple of ways of looking at the observation that you make. One question is whether the gains that we are talking about are being appropriately measured. And there’s a famous chart that I’m sure you’ve seen, which shows that the price of televisions has declined hugely, but that the price of healthcare in the US has increased. Silicon Valley entrepreneurs say, “Everywhere where an entrepreneur has been able to get their teeth into an industry, the price has collapsed; and where they haven’t, like healthcare and education, the price has gone up.” And that’s often the story. But I think that those sorts of things belie the nature of the quality of the products that you’re getting within that price decline as well.

And so one question is, do we actually capture many of the benefits? And that’s why you see economists like Diane Coyle in the UK, or Erik Brynjolfsson out of the US saying, “Well, maybe we need measures other than GDP,” which I think Erik has called GDP-B or something, “that might capture some of the gains that we are not able to put our hands around.” And that would certainly be the case in something like some of the biological arenas where some of these advanced gene therapies might extend lifespans, but they might not extend healthspans. And so does that really necessarily show up as a GDP number in any meaningful way? So I think that that’s one argument, which is that we’re not counting the right kind of things.

The other argument would be that there are many other factors that we can’t control for in the economy. So for example, we can’t necessarily control forecast birth rates and where birth rates end up, and that often drives GDP. We don’t necessarily control for the nature and quality of work that people are doing and the amount of leisure time that is embedded within the economy. And that might also be valuable. So, I suppose I look at your question and I say, I’m not confident that we’d necessarily see a return to a 3 percent world in a kind of post-war excitement. But what I do see is technologies upending industries in a very, very large degree. And that to me is pretty interesting.

Well, let me phrase that question differently. Between now and 1980 is roughly 40 years. And if you ask people in 1980 who remembered 1940, they would say, “Wow, things are a lot different in 1980 than 1940.” But some people would say, “Well, maybe things really aren’t that different today than in 1980.” If you’re right, our life should look a lot different in 25 years than today, if we’re really going to be, as the subtitle says, transforming — that’s a powerful word — business, politics and society.

Yeah, I think it will look dramatically different. I think there’s a really distinct difference today to where we were in 1980. I mean, just simply thinking about supply chains: thinking about the fact that you can launch a physical product in five, six continents and have tens or hundreds of millions of people buy it within a few months. That simply wasn’t possible back in 1980. And of course that’s what happens now with the latest Samsung or Apple smartphones.

People seen lining up at the Apple store in Taipei after the launch of the new iPhone.Via REUTERS

But of course, there’s also a continuum. I mean, a lot of these trends are running for quite a long period of time. And even the trend of greater integration of global supply chains is something that we can take back decades and centuries. Although there’s definitely, I think, a shift starting in the ’60s with the arrival of containerization, for example. And then in the ’70s and ’80s with automation and databases that allowed for more digital supply chains.

So I think there are things that look distinctly different. And if we roll forward: In 20 or 25 years, we won’t have an oil and gas industry. We might have a de-carbonization industry. We will have these kind of awkward models that look awkward today of personal transportation. Today’s personal transportation choices are: Do I walk; do I jump in the car; or do I take public transport, which is more common in Europe than in the US?

And if you get in the car, you’re leasing it or you own outright. And what will that actually look like in 20 years? I think it will be a much more fragmented, disaggregated market — a much more highly segmented market. So it will look and feel quite different to today’s commute. The one that I do at the age of 49 in September 2021, is very, very similar to the one that I did when with my parents at the age of nine, when they would drop me to school. They would drive me in a car, on a road with traffic lights and traffic jams and the occasional cyclist. And that’s what it looks like. And I think it’ll look different in 20 years.

How will that exponential age be powered? To me, that is almost a fundamental question. Because what you’re talking about is not a kind of old-fashioned environmentalist scarcity model. You’re talking about abundance. Where’s that energy coming from?

A large part of it will come from renewable sources. And I look at the renewables that are on an exponential price decline, so wind and solar and certain types of battery storage. And we’re already at a point in 2021 where, according to a Bloomberg New Energy Finance, which is an analyst of this stuff, new renewables are cheaper than fossil fuels in every part of the world. So we’ve got to that point where it’s economically attractive to do this. I mean, to get the full energy mix, of course, we’re going to need more than renewables. We’ll need things like geothermal, and we’ll need nuclear and (potentially given the breakthroughs in some of the scientific breakthroughs and engineering breakthroughs in fusion) we may even have fusion. So we will get to a point where we won’t be using fossil fuels as our prime mover.

Rather, we’ll have a mix of things that look big and lumpy — like fusion and geothermal — and things that can look very, very decentralized — like wind and community solar and rooftop solar — matched by storage systems that will range from big grids of lithium-ion batteries, to new technologies like that of Form Energy, which has an iron-based battery, through to things like hydrogen being used as storage. But critically that hydrogen will be what is known as “green hydrogen” produced by solar- or wind-powered electricity through an electrolysis process, rather than through a kind of cracking of natural gas or reduction of natural gas. And that will be a zero-carbon hydrogen that will be used for storage and for shipping and for certain types of other transit.

Via Twenty20

I would have guessed 20 years ago that decoding of the human genome would have created a general purpose biotechnology that by now would be a key element of medicine. It doesn’t seem like that has happened. What is the case for that happening now with genetic editing, like CRISPR or other technologies?

Yeah, it’s a really, really great point. We’re not where we thought we would be. When that first genome was sequenced, it cost between 300 and 400, $450 million. There are some arguments about it. And today in a market that is dominated by one firm, Illumina, that price is around a thousand bucks. So it’s really dropped a great deal. And there’s very little reason why it can’t continue to drop and drop further. And hopefully new competition will spur those price declines. I think a couple of the reasons why it hasn’t had quite the impact that we might’ve expected have been to do with a better understanding of the science — that this is just not about the expression of the genome; it’s also about the epigene, which is in a sense a kind of software that sits on top of the genome, and other parts of this arena called “omics”.

So it’s about being able to measure and quantify and express mathematically all of the different biological systems that we have. And those scientific breakthroughs have been made (really, are still being made) in the last 20 or 30 years. And it takes time for those to be realized. But what we are starting to see with the sub-thousand-dollar genomes screens is the more widespread availability of this technology. And I’ll give you one example that I had to cut from my book just for length: In the US there are certain providers of in vitro fertilization, test tube babies, who will do a genome sequence of the successfully fertilized eggs within a couple of days of that fertilization. And through that genome sequencing, they can look for extreme risk factors, health risk factors. So things like Down syndrome, but also extreme dwarfism or extreme cognitive impairment. And that information can be used by parents to say, “Which of these successful fertilized eggs do we actually want to proceed with?” And that technology is available. That service is available for less than a couple of thousand dollars now.

And so that’s becoming more and more commonplace. And of course, we had the case two or three years ago of the Chinese scientist who sort of broke every ethical protocol by using CRISPR to edit a pair of twins to sort of eliminate a chance of a particular condition for them. So the technology is now getting there. It’s getting cheap enough. Some of these use cases will become more commonplace because they’re being commercialized, and founders are taking them out to market. Some we will still need to think about because of the health risks and the medical risks and the ethical questions they raise.

I suppose I would like to live to be 120. That would be great. I want to be healthy and I want my mind to be in good shape. I don’t know if you could call that healthspan . . .

Healthspan, yeah.

Are these technologies going to lengthen lifespan? Or just maybe not lifespan, but just make us healthier longer?

I think we’ve come from the cultural backdrop that people die and they die young. And you like me, probably grew up at a time when if someone got cancer of any sort, that was really, really terrible news, and they probably wouldn’t survive it. And we’re now at a point where medicine has allowed us to survive many of the cancers, but not all. And the question of longevity has largely been addressed by biomedical science. But to your point, it’s really now about the question of the quality of the life.

And I think that longevity scientists, people like David Sinclair and others are really trying to fundamentally use these exponential technologies to validate their theories about what causes aging and how we tackle it. I’m not sure it’ll necessarily, in its first instances, be things like genetic knockouts, rather than changes in lifestyle. But I do think that the science combined with the ability to run experiments and the ability to apply these technologies to those experiments is telling us about that core question of healthspan. So for example, I regularly fast intermittently. I also take Trans-Resveratrol and I take a supplement called NMD. All of which tackle the parts of the aging circuitry, which is science that’s probably 15 years old in a sense, and sort of more robust only five or 10 years old. So that question I think is being addressed, and I think it’s enabled by these core technologies.

Do you think that societies and advanced economies, rich countries, can tolerate rapid change the way they used to? If one would look back over the past decade, maybe more, you could draw the conclusion that we’ve become more allergic to disruption — that somewhat maybe explains the rise of populism. If we’re talking about more change, do we have the kind of government we need to that? But do we also have the kind of society that will embrace that and continue to encourage that kind of change?

Facebook Chairman and CEO Mark Zuckerberg testifies before the House Financial Services Committee. REUTERS/Erin Scott

If you’ve watched any of the congressional hearings in the United States, when they brought up these tech CEOs, you certainly get the sense that we have a government that doesn’t understand technology that’s 10 years old, much less dealing new things coming down the line.

Yeah. It’s terrifying in a sense, and it’s such a great, great challenge. I spoke with a four star general, and he was number two in the UK armed forces, as part of my research for the book. And he gave me this line that stuck with me, which is he said, “People in the West exist as strategic snowflakes.” And he’s alluding to what you’ve just described, which is the sense that we’re allergic to change because we’ve got very, very comfortable. And it is compounded by the fact that the political environment isn’t peopled by people who understand what this change looks like.

I think the way that we might be able to tackle that — I mean, I think it’s partly books like mine which try to be sort of balanced in their sense of possibility and their sense of the risks — but it’s also this idea that there is a generational shift and there is a much more of an adept facility that younger people have with the environment in which they grow up. As to the kind of political dimension, I can’t speak too much to the US because I’m based in the UK and what I see and I read is from my mixed Twitter feeds where I try to get a mix of the right and the left. There is Fox news and there is CNN and so on. But I’m a flaneur of it. But within the UK, the thing that I see that is interesting is that the political bureaucracy, the civil service, the regulators seem to understand these issues. And they’re increasingly getting people who have done their time in tech companies who now want to provide some public service into these organizations.

And so the civil service, the government departments, the regulators are often deeply, deeply thoughtful, and really understand the issues and that’s a great positive. Where they get stymied is by the political know-how and where the politicians are trying to take them. At least it’s not a problem of intellectual capability within the bureaucracy that has to make this happen. But it is a problem with the politicians. So it’s one big problem rather than a big problem and a medium problem, which I guess is a better place for us to start from.

When Alvin Toffler wrote Future Shock, the United States was seeing rapid change and lots of civil unrest. We adjusted to those changes, and we didn’t go crazy like he had predicted. But since then we’ve created online bubbles where crazy ideas, like the QAnon movement, can spread. Are you concerned that these changes could make us crazy?

I am concerned. I can’t use the lens of the exponential gap to describe that. The gap between where we sit in our normal everyday habits and customs and behaviors and criticality, and the potentials of the technology. But one of the things that really fascinated me was that you see dominant companies emerge in the US in the tech space, whether it’s Apple, or Amazon, or Facebook. And the common argument, and I make this argument myself, is that the Borkian view of monopoly doesn’t work very well in this sort of intangible economy, and that the FTC was slightly asleep at the wheel when they thought about how they should create dynamic competitive markets.

But the thing that’s fascinating is that exactly the same pattern emerged in Europe. And it also emerged in China, which has a really distinctly different sort of political-economic model. I think that that’s a commonality of this shift that we have towards these companies that are working in this intangible economy that have these fast-changing technologies that are driving them forward. But the thing that has struck me about things that China has done in the last few weeks has been that that regime has spotted many of the risks. And so in recent weeks, they have introduced an incredibly stringent consumer data privacy law with respect to the big companies, not so much to the state. They have introduced new regulations banning young kids from playing video games. President Xi has announced a sort of common prosperity doctrine where he wants technology companies essentially to contribute to common pools, to allay some of the challenges of the changing nature of work. And Alibaba in the last couple of days has contributed $15 billion or announced it’s going to contribute to $15 billion to that.

Forget the political mechanisms. There’s all sorts of complexities around China. What’s interesting is that group has identified some of the common strains and pressures and tensions that emerge at this moment, this sort of moment that Alvin Toffler predicted 50 years ago. And they’ve also come up with particular policies that make sense within their cultural and political context. And that makes me more confident that we sit at that sort of precipice of chaos. And we have to actually stand up and make some adjustments that suit the UK culture and the US culture in their own ways so that we can take the benefits of all this enterprise and all of this innovation without things kind of going to hell in a QAnon handcart.

I don’t know if you call yourself a futurist. You write a newsletter about the future and the book is about the future. But when I hear you talk, you remind me of those 1960s, very optimistic futurist people like Herman Kahn, Arthur C. Clarke, Isaac Asimov. They wrote fiction, but they were also considered serious people talking about the future. That profession became less optimistic in the ’70s, and it became focused on scarcity and population running wild and concerns about the environment. And then policy makers stopped taking them seriously — whether it was wrong predictions, or they were too pessimistic. . . Has that changed? Are people who think about the future mostly optimistic? Or is it too much climate change? And we have too many people or not enough people, and it’s all pessimists?

I think it’s polarized. Not quite as polarized as the US Senate. But you have a group of utopians who really think that all one needs to do is innovate: Throw some enterprise at it and we reach escape velocity. And you have a group of people for whom AI is just embedding bias time and again. It’s disempowering workers, and we sit on the precipice of climate change. And I think where I sit is that it’s complicated and most of those things are true most or all of the time.

And let’s accept the power of the entrepreneur and the power of technology and the power of learning by doing and getting into the market. And let’s also accept that there are real challenges that we can’t just ignore, that won’t simply be solved by the market. And if we want to have harmonious societies that improve welfare and eliminate risk and create wellbeing and wealth, we have to recognize that the rough goes with the smooth — recognize that this will be both hot and cold, and it’s a journey that we have to bring together. So I don’t really consider myself an optimist, but I definitely don’t consider myself a pessimist. Because in my experience, pessimists don’t get things done.

If we look back on this in 20 years, and it turns out that you should have been a pessimist because that’s what happened, what went wrong? Is it that the technologies didn’t work? Policymakers didn’t do what they were supposed to do? Or didn’t do what they needed to do?

I think it went wrong because we didn’t recognize a sense of common purpose where we could work together while recognizing differences. That is at its heart a very, very difficult ongoing question of politics: of politics between peoples, and politics between cultures, and politics between nations. But if it goes wrong, it will be because we spent time arguing and competing in unhealthy ways when we could have spent time recognizing that technology, and that learning, and that man’s efforts and enterprise is a real gift and we can do a lot with it. And I think that in the last 10 or 15 years the language around strategic competition that has started to emerge is not entirely helpful, but it’s not entirely unhealthy either. Because to move forward we’re going to find some common interests in some areas of disagreements, and that’s in the realm of the politicians. And we can pray that the quality of our politicians improves with every generation.

My guest today has been Azeem Azhar, author of The Exponential Age: How Accelerating Technology is Transforming Business, Politics and Society. Azeem, thanks for coming on the podcast.

Jim, it was such a pleasure. Thank you.

James Pethokoukis is the Dewitt Wallace Fellow at the American Enterprise Institute, where he writes and edits the AEIdeas blog and hosts a weekly podcast, “Political Economy with James Pethokoukis.” Azeem Azhar is the author of The Exponential Age: How Accelerating Technology is Transforming Business, Politics, and Society.

The post Will accelerating technology end the great stagnation? My long-read Q&A with Azeem Azhar appeared first on American Enterprise Institute - AEI.

Read more https://www.aei.org/economics/will-accelerating-technology-end-the-great-stagnation-my-long-read-qa-with-azeem-azhar/