What driverless cars tells us about industrial policy

By James Pethokoukis

Washington was all in a tizzy a few years ago about “Made in China: 2025.” That’s what Beijing called its big industrial policy effort aimed at making China a high-tech manufacturing superpower. Among the industries picked as critical to that endeavor: aerospace, artificial intelligence, electric vehicles, green energy, and robotics. While government support for those and other key sectors continues, China’s leaders have dropped the label after criticism from the Trump administration, which called the plan, as summarized by The Wall Street Journal, “a threat to fair competition, saying it encourages state subsidies for domestic companies and forces technology transfer from foreign companies with the aim of driving them out of business.”

The notion of such broad-ranging, well-funded effort at global dominance also continues to energize industrial policy advocates here in America. They propose government support for various industrial sectors and technologies. There was, for instance, the recent push in Congress to create a special R&D unit within the National Science Foundation to “advance research and development in 10 key technology focus areas, including artificial intelligence, semiconductors, quantum computing, advanced communications, biotechnology, and advanced energy.” Sound familiar?

Of course, to govern is to choose. And while it might be obvious that certain broad areas — such as AI or biotech — are likely to be important to our future welfare, things get a lot tricker when you get granular. For example: Let’s say you were appointed Industrial Policy Czar. You might well direct federal investment toward autonomous vehicles research and give a governmental boost to companies such as Waymo, Microsoft-backed Cruise, and Amazon-owned Zoox and Aurora — or maybe like-minded startups. Talk about a promising technology. AVs promise to save lives, reduce congestion, and improve logistics efficiency.

Now all those companies are pushing hard for full autonomy, at least in certain locations. But it might be a bad choice. As the Financial Times reports, the approach taken by those high-profile efforts might not be the best way to advance self-driving tech. From the FT:

Since Google launched its self-driving car project in 2009, the biggest challenge has been one of technology: can it be safe enough to deploy at scale? That dispute is over. Google’s project, now branded Waymo, has experienced only minor incidents — about once every 210,000 miles — since 2019 when it began operating a driverless service in Phoenix, Arizona. Cruise, its GM-backed rival, received a permit last month to begin commercial operations in its home city, San Francisco. Both groups are valued at more than $30bn by the most reputable names in venture capital and tech. What these rivals are not doing, however, is conquering one metropolis after another the way Uber deployed in 100 cities within four years of launch. The costs are just too exorbitant, the testing hours too prolonged and it remains unclear whether there is really a business case for shared “robotaxis”. Meanwhile, a new threat has emerged: suppliers of advanced driver-assistance systems, or ADAS — a bottom-up approach to building autonomous technology — are making massive strides. They already have a great business case, generating profits as they sell their tech to carmakers, constantly upgrade their systems and save lives along the way. Several experts say this is a better pathway to scaling driverless tech. If they are right, then the central risk for the robotaxi hopefuls is not whether full autonomy can succeed, but whether an entirely different approach to the problem will get there first.

I don’t know who is going to win the battle, who will pass the market test. But I am pretty sure a government bureaucrat also wouldn’t know which approach was best and deserved support. Indeed, as the Cato Institute’s Scott Lincicome notes in an excellent recent paper on industrial policy, US techno-nationalist efforts have a poor track record as they “often struggled to surmount the Knowledge Problem [identified and coined by Friedrich Hayek], particularly in high technology goods.” Lincicome:

A core part of industrial policy’s knowledge problem is timing: because markets are constantly evolving, the facts (products, investments, supply and demand, etc.) on which an industrial policy is designed will inevitably be different than the facts that exist at the time it is approved, and they will likely change again (and again) upon implementation. History repeatedly has shown that the “critical technology” (and suppliers) of today is often not so “critical” tomorrow.

