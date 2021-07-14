5 questions for Ramez Naam on the viability of solar and wind energy to power the future

Articles

Published on Wednesday, 14 July 2021

By James Pethokoukis and Ramez Naam

In a burgeoning era of electric vehicles, our energy needs are continually increasing. Yet these needs highlight environmental concerns about the sustainability of further technological advancement. Will continued progress in science and technology come at the expense of the planet? Will we have to choose between cheap energy and clean energy? On a recent episode of Political Economy, Ramez Naam joined me to discuss the future of solar and more.

Ramez is a computer scientist and futurist, and the author of the Nexus trilogy, an award-winning science fiction series that explores how neurotechnology could impact our society.

Below is an abbreviated transcript of our conversation. You can read our full discussion here. You can also subscribe to my podcast on Apple Podcasts or Stitcher, or download the podcast on Ricochet.

Pethokoukis: Do solar and wind energy pass the market test? Are they affordable and competitive with fossil fuels on their own, without subsidies or any kind of help?

Naam: They are now. They weren’t always, but what happened was that we used policy to scale these technologies when they were very, very young. And as these technologies grew, they got tremendously cheaper in a way similar to how computing has gotten cheaper through Moore’s Law. A general-purpose law called Wright’s Law governs the reduction in cost of other mass-produced technologies, and the cost of solar panels per watt of power they produce has dropped by a factor of 500 from 1975 to now. So now we have solar and wind that are cost-competitive on their own without subsidies.

And that’s from innovation in the technology itself — making it more efficient, where more of the photons striking solar panels get turned into electrons — and innovation in the manufacturing process — we slice the silicon wafers thinner, we need less energy going in, we need fewer grams of silver and rare earth. We’ve reduced the material cost, labor cost, and energy cost of making one of these.

One common criticism is, “What happens if it’s cloudy out or the wind doesn’t blow?” What’s your response?

Yeah, solar and wind are variable — they’re intermittent, if you will. But they’re also somewhat predictable on the macro-scale. And they’re mostly countercyclical. The sun shines only during the day, and wind seems to blow more at night. There’s a lot more sunshine in summer and a lot more wind in winter. So the importance of large-scale grids to integrate these resources matters a lot.

Texas’s problem is that they’re an isolated grid all by itself. During the blackouts of Texas, you’ve got neighboring states like Oklahoma that have huge amounts of power available very cheaply. They can’t deliver it a few hundred miles away because Texas has chosen to be on its own.

So the value of grids is quite high. And through smart grid software, we can control demand and, to some extent, match it to when energy’s available. But then, of course, we have to address energy storage.

Rain pours as a solar roof in Manhattan was unveiledREUTERS/Chip East

Are there things we should be doing with public policy to speed along or otherwise facilitate solar and wind?

Absolutely. Utilities are really propping up coal power plants to keep them running. Or they’re refusing to open up their electricity systems to market competition because, in an open market, solar and wind would win. So I think there’s policy work we can do on forcing utilities to actually do economic planning for five years out with the lowest cost resources, creating more competition in markets, and increasing the amount of transmission we build across the country.

There are amazing wind resources in the Great Plains. There’s amazing solar in the south, southwest, and west. And there are places that don’t have such great wind and solar, but we can’t build transmission today because of NIMBY. It’s cheap enough. We have the technology — it’s highly efficient — but property owners are just saying, “No, you can’t cross my land with your power line.” That’s stopping us. So that’s a big area for policy as well.

Do you often debate these issues with environmentalists who think what you’re describing is the wrong path or even dangerous?

Yeah, I debate with de-growthers all the time. And honestly, I think de-growthers are dangerous because it turns out what really irks people about climate change is not the idea that climate change is real or that it’s human-made. It’s that it comes with this assumption that the solutions for climate change are going to involve living smaller lives, de-growth, economic stagnation, having to shrink our homes, not traveling so much, and so on. And that’s hugely alienating.

But if I tell you — and this is backed up by the facts — we can address climate change and air pollution while making energy cheaper for everybody and allowing people to live the lifestyle they live now — or a better lifestyle with more living space, more travel options, more of the goods that you want, and so on — by using policy to continue to drive innovation in technologies, that’s just far more politically viable. And it’s true.

How much do you worry about people’s resistance to innovation becoming a problem in the future?

I think there is a lot of fear of biotechnology and neurotechnology — technologies that affect the cells. There’s not as much fear about digital. And I think it’s appropriate to regulate these technologies for safety and to apply some degree of caution.

At the same time, the promise is just enormous. Before COVID, the average time to get a new vaccine was eight years. The shortest time for a vaccine ever had been four years. But the COVID vaccines were actually designed in about 36 hours and then went through one year of testing to get to the market. So these technologies are actually utterly amazing. Should we regulate things for safety? Should we have good protocols around stuff? Absolutely. But fundamentally, I think there is a huge upside to biotech that people are often quite resistant to.

And so part of what I was trying to write with my science-fiction Nexus trilogy was a world where we are very afraid of these technologies — and that, by being so afraid, we’d already regulated them out of the official market and into the black market where they were less regulated, less safe, and so on. It’s sort of an analogy to the War on Drugs. And that, I think, is not the right answer.

