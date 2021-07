Articles

Category: Economy Published on Tuesday, 13 July 2021 12:32 Hits: 11

Consumer prices rose 0.9 percent in June, according to data released Tuesday by the Labor Department, heating up from the previous month.The consumer price index (CPI), a closely watched gauge of inflation, increased to an annualized rate of 5.4...

Read more https://thehill.com/policy/finance/562671-consumer-prices-rise-09-percent-in-june