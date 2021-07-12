The rule of law and reason and the firing of SSA Commissioner

Articles

Category: Economy Published on Monday, 12 July 2021 20:59 Hits: 17

By Mark J. Warshawsky

Last Friday, President Biden fired Andrew Saul, Commissioner of the Social Security Administration (SSA). Saul had almost four years left in his six-year term of office, and the current law clearly gave him protection from such firing. The unnamed administration source in news accounts gave the reasons for his firing mainly as differences from policies Saul pursued during the prior administration, not his general performance. The law, passed in 1994 in response to concerns over instability in agency leadership amid long lead times for IT and other complex administrative projects, protects the commissioner unless there is malfeasance or dereliction of duty. It is worth noting that Saul led SSA and kept it functioning well despite having to close field offices during the recent pandemic.

The administration also produced a Department of Justice memo that said recent decisions of the Supreme Court (regarding the protected status of directors of other independent agencies) cast considerable constitutional doubt on the current law’s application to a unitary executive of an important agency. This may be a correct interpretation, but then the reasonable course of action would be to propose a new governance law for SSA, before firing the current commissioner. The administration could then work with him and Congress, on a bipartisan basis, and the new nominees for commissioner and deputy commissioner, on the transition as the new law is put into place. The administration’s overt political actions create unneeded controversies about SSA, its budget, management (the acting commissioner put in charge has little experience with the agency, or with leading such a large benefits-paying organization), possible adverse legal actions from Saul or benefits claimants, and the path for confirmation of any nominations it puts forward.

Anticipating these issues, I recently wrote an op-ed in the Baltimore Sun, proposing relatively small legislative changes as a new governance structure. I recommended that SSA should be made a cabinet-level agency, the commissioner given a term and authority tied explicitly to the president, while the deputy commissioner, exclusively responsible for operations and systems, would have a longer, independent term, to also tide the agency over when there are delays in confirmations. Also a few senior positions at SSA — like the policy chief, general counsel, and head of congressional relations — should be clearly tied with the presidential administration, to be confirmed by the Senate.

One of the policy differences cited by the Biden administration related to regulations on modernizing eligibility for disability benefits in line with new information on job requirements for work. Many uninformed, sometimes ad hominem, attacks were made on these yet to be published regulations, ten years and $300 million in the making. I suggest that the Biden Administration publish the regulations to get truly informed comments and then revise them accordingly.

Finally, the Trustees’ Reports for Social Security and Medicare are more than three months late. (The law requires publication on April 1.) The delay, particularly given the actions of the administration and with no Public Trustees in place, calls into question political influence on what should be a timely and unbiased current analysis of the projected financial status for these essential benefits programs heading into insolvency as Congress debates adding more to the nation’s long-term fiscal burden.

The post The rule of law and reason and the firing of SSA Commissioner appeared first on American Enterprise Institute - AEI.

Read more https://www.aei.org/economics/the-rule-of-law-and-reason-and-the-firing-of-ssa-commissioner/