Articles

Category: Economy Published on Friday, 09 July 2021 15:43 Hits: 16

President Biden on Friday will ask bank regulators to adopt tighter standards for approving mergers and allow customers to download their financial transaction data from banks.Biden is set to sign a sweeping executive order intended to boost...

Read more https://thehill.com/policy/finance/562255-biden-to-call-for-greater-bank-merger-scrutiny-customer-control-of-financial