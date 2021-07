Articles

Category: Economy Published on Friday, 09 July 2021 18:59 Hits: 18

President Biden on Friday signed a far-reaching executive order to end anti-competitive practices, calling the lack of competition in the U.S. economy a “major problem.”“The heart of American capitalism is a simple idea: open, fair competition. That...

Read more https://thehill.com/homenews/administration/562305-biden-signs-sweeping-order-to-bolster-us-competition-target-big