Articles

Category: Economy Published on Thursday, 08 July 2021 17:55 Hits: 16

Sen. Elizabeth Warren (D-Mass.) is asking the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) to assess the effect of cryptocurrency exchanges on U.S. financial markets and the risks they could pose to consumers.In a letter released Thursday,...

Read more https://thehill.com/policy/finance/562109-warren-asks-sec-to-take-closer-look-at-cryptocurrency-exchanges