Only Washington politicians could argue that ‘repurposing’ deficit spending can ‘pay for’ more deficit spending

Articles

Category: Economy Published on Wednesday, 07 July 2021 20:13 Hits: 0

Supporters of Washington’s latest trillion-dollar spending plan suggest they have a novel way to supposedly pay for some of the massive new infrastructure spending they are proposing — that is, by reclaiming some of the unprecedented pandemic unemployment benefit funds Congress has already authorized. As one source describes the plan, “Repurposed federal UI will account for $25 billion of the deal’s pay-fors . . . . The bulk of the funding from UI will come in the form of ‘unemployment insurance program integrity,’ which will provide $80 billion in revenue.”

Legislative text is still being drafted, but the “repurposed” funds appear to refer to efforts to reclaim federal extended and expanded unemployment benefit funds now being turned down by over half of the states, including 25 Republican-led states and Louisiana, which has a Democratic governor. Those states argue these federal pandemic benefits, which include a $300-per-week bonus added to other unemployment checks, are resulting in more unemployment by paying some people more to avoid than to return to work.

The “program integrity” funds apparently refer to the fruits of currently undefined efforts to improve fraud prevention in the future, along with possibly recovering some of the unprecedented losses to fraud and abuse seen during the pandemic. One widely-cited expert recently suggested as much as half of all unemployment benefit spending in the pandemic could have been in error, resulting in an incredible $400 billion or more in taxpayer losses. Official government sources suggest far lower losses equal to 10 percent of all unemployment benefits paid during the pandemic, or a still-astonishing $80-plus billion. But that figure is based simply on the program’s past error rate, which is certain to be overly conservative given the massive scale of fraud witnessed in some states. There also is no assurance that benefits once misspent will ever be recovered, so the amount of potential “savings” is anyone’s guess.

Meanwhile, the real level of spending under these temporary programs already has been far greater than what the nonpartisan Congressional Budget Office (CBO) forecast when legislation creating them was enacted. Consider the unprecedented Pandemic Unemployment Assistance program created in March 2020 that, like other temporary federal programs, is scheduled to operate through Labor Day. CBO originally expected that program to cost $35 billion between March and December 2020, as part of broader legislation that would “increase federal deficits by about $1.7 trillion.” But the actual cost of the program during that period was over twice that — more than $76 billion, due in part to extraordinary fraud. Did Congress have to come up with additional “pay fors” for that greater-than-expected spending? Of course not. The additional costs were simply added to the deficit just like the expected program costs were.

Preventing fraud and abuse should always be a priority, and many state and federal officials have taken measures to prevent more waste and to recover funds misspent during the pandemic. But such efforts will only minimize how much is added to the deficit due to the extraordinary spending Congress has already authorized. Federal spending on extraordinary unemployment benefits could total $700 billion through Labor Day — the equivalent of two decades of unemployment benefits in a typical year. If it turns out to be less because some states opted to end benefits early or some ripped-off federal funds are recovered, that just means less will be added to the deficit. It certainly doesn’t mean there are new funds policymakers can “repurpose” to pay for new spending projects without adding to the deficit.

Similarly, if supposed anti-fraud savings are from better preventing future misspending, even liberal experts question whether the large savings being banked on are remotely realistic. And if most of those assumed savings stem from less wasteful payment of extraordinary federal benefits in a future crisis, current practice suggests such spending would be added to the deficit in the first place, too. That means such “savings” also would reflect only a reduction in future deficit spending.

In the end, the suggestion that such “savings” can be used to pay for more new spending runs headlong into the reality that every penny of the federal pandemic benefits in question was added to the deficit in the first place. The same will likely be the case with most extraordinary federal benefit spending in the future. Only in Washington, DC could a politician suggest with a straight face that reducing deficit spending can somehow “pay for” more deficit spending. Anywhere else, that obvious illogic would be laughed at, and rightly so.

The post Only Washington politicians could argue that ‘repurposing’ deficit spending can ‘pay for’ more deficit spending appeared first on American Enterprise Institute - AEI.

Read more https://www.aei.org/poverty-studies/only-washington-politicians-could-argue-that-repurposing-deficit-spending-can-pay-for-more-deficit-spending/