Articles

Category: Economy Published on Tuesday, 06 July 2021 19:15 Hits: 9

The average price of a gallon of gas is expected to increase by between 10 and 20 cents nationwide by August, according to the American Automobile Association (AAA).The trade group said Tuesday that the national average price of gas increased&...

Read more https://thehill.com/policy/energy-environment/561711-gas-prices-projected-to-increase-up-to-20-cents-over-summer