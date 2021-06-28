The 21st-century degrowth movement makes the same mistake about human nature as 20th-century socialists

Articles

Category: Economy Published on Monday, 28 June 2021 18:06 Hits: 3

By James Pethokoukis

After the collapse of the Soviet Empire, Harvard University history professor Richard Pipes wrote in the essay “Human Nature and the Fall of Communism” that “a government that monopolizes a nation’s wealth and prohibits its citizens from accumulating any property beyond mere personal effects ensures its own destruction — if not from social or political explosion, then from chronic apathy, the sociopolitical equivalent of pernicious anemia.”

In other words, the Marxist-Leninist socialist notion that humanity was a blank slate upon which the Communist Party would write and thus create a New Soviet Man was doomed to failure. It ignored both the reality of human nature and its resilience. Indeed, the result in Soviet Russia was an economy marked by apathy and stagnation, and a society marked by corruption and repression. Again, Pipes:

The Communists wanted their citizens to give up, along with private property, personal ambitions, and to dedicate themselves wholly to the collective good. This aspiration has proven very difficult to realize, even in small utopian communities composed of idealistic volunteers. It was utterly unattainable in a vast empire held together by force. Rather than devote themselves 100 percent to the good of all, the vast majority of Soviet citizens dedicated themselves 100 percent to their private welfare. To members of the elite, the regime was an inexhaustible cornucopia that they skimmed mercilessly. Ordinary citizens interpreted the nationalization of all assets to mean that they had no stake in the country, since it belonged to someone else: since “they” owned it, let “them” take care of it. As a Soviet joke had it, “They pretend to pay us; we pretend to work.” Such attitudes resulted in a progressive alienation of the citizenry from the body politic.

via Twenty20

Another anti-capitalist movement also suffers from a misunderstanding of human nature: the degrowthers who decry economic growth as environmentally unsustainable and beneficial only to a sliver of humanity. Of course, this view ignores the billions of still quite impoverished humans who would like to live like those in OECD countries. And then there’s those of us who currently live in rich countries and also would like higher incomes to acquire new goods, services, experiences, and opportunities. But don’t we in rich countries already have enough? Wouldn’t we be fine with stagnation or even a bit less? Certainly anyone having lived through the slow post-financial crisis economy should know better than to even pose such questions. I would also point to this telling example from economist Branko Milanovic’s newsletter:

I think that it could be reasonably argued that no group of people in the history of the world has lived as pleasant lives as today’s Italians. The advantages are well-known: lots of wealth, peace, moderate working hours, strong family and friendship bonds, nice weather, beautiful historical and natural sights, excellent and healthy food. Who then needs to grow? And Italy did not. It has by now stagnated for a generation and while in 1999, its GDP per capita was 3.5 times the world average, it is today 2.5 times. One could say, “it does not matter if people are happy”. But the problem is that, while superficially people may be happy this Summer as they congregate on the beaches and drink aperol, there is a deep malaise induced precisely by the absence of growth. The young are not happy because of lack of opportunities, the middle-aged people are not happy by non-challenging jobs, the old are not happy because their pensions are stagnant. So even if you have achieved a stagnant Arcadia, you cannot be happy and stop running because others are overtaking you and the fundamental features of capitalism, in Italy and elsewhere, are as I have described them above.

Those excellent points are ones that advocates of universal basic income should keep in mind.

The post The 21st-century degrowth movement makes the same mistake about human nature as 20th-century socialists appeared first on American Enterprise Institute - AEI.

Read more https://www.aei.org/economics/the-21st-century-degrowth-movement-makes-the-same-mistake-about-human-nature-as-20th-century-socialists/