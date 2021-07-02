‘Recovery Summer’ redux?

Articles

Friday, 02 July 2021

In June 2010, then-Vice President Joe Biden joined President Obama in hailing the arrival of “Recovery Summer.” That was supposed to be the season when the job-creation magic of the February 2009 Obama stimulus law would finally kick in. Prior to passage of that then-record stimulus legislation, the new administration promised that legislation would keep the unemployment rate below 8 percent while creating millions of jobs.

Except neither happened, as unemployment rose to 10 percent and millions of additional jobs were lost following the Obama stimulus law’s enactment.

But never fear, Recovery Summer was now here. “(M)ore people are gonna be put to work this summer,” then-Vice President Biden pledged in June 2010. Yet by the end of that supposed Recovery Summer, 280,000 more jobs were lost while unemployment averaged 9.4 percent. As a September 2010 NPR headline aptly summed up, “‘Recovery Summer’ Ends with Economic Pothole.”

Fast forward to today. The latest US jobs data for June released this morning offers some positive news but also unwelcome flashbacks to the unfilled promises of Recovery Summer. For example, despite administration promises that four million additional jobs would be created this year by March’s $1.9 trillion American Rescue Plan, the latest data show that since that legislation was enacted job creation has barely exceeded the pace nonpartisan experts predicted without it.

On February 1, 2021, the nonpartisan Congressional Budget Office (CBO) projected that an average of 521,000 jobs per month would be created between the fourth quarters of 2020 and 2021 as the economy continued to recover from the coronavirus recession. That forecast was based on then-current law and thus did not assume the March enactment of the American Rescue Plan. The administration separately projected four million more jobs would result from that legislation, or another average of 333,000 per month.

Meanwhile, as the chart below displays, even with 850,000 net new jobs in June, actual job creation for the three months since that legislation was enacted has now averaged just 567,000, or barely above the February CBO forecast without the American Rescue Plan. So far, job creation has hardly made a dent in the “four million more jobs” pledge the administration made in selling their bill.

The US unemployment rate tells a similar story. Back in February, President Biden quoted an “independent analysis” by a DC think tank suggesting the American Rescue Plan “could achieve . . . full employment by the beginning of next year.” That report estimated that under the administration’s plan “the unemployment rate would temporarily dip to 3.2 percent” in the period “from the fourth quarter of 2021 to the second quarter of 2022.” If so, that would mark the lowest unemployment rate since 1953.

Yet the US unemployment rate rose last month. In the now three months since the American Rescue Plan was enacted, the unemployment rate has barely budged, dropping from 6.0 percent in March to 5.9 percent in June — marking almost no progress toward the historically low level suggested in the “independent analysis” cited by the president. In short, there’s a long way to go to reach the ultra-low unemployment rate forecast the administration used in selling its massive stimulus plan, too.

One or even three months are not the end of the story, and pandemic data could be especially volatile, as a White House analysis noted this week. And perhaps the uptick in job creation last month is a sign of better things to come. As CBO noted in a report released yesterday, “In CBO’s projections, employment grows quickly in the second half of 2021—reflecting increased demand for goods and services and the waning of factors dampening the supply of labor, including health concerns and enhanced unemployment insurance benefits.”

But the overall pace of job creation so far in the wake of March’s $1.9 trillion American Rescue Plan continues to be disappointing, especially given all the advantages handed to the administration — including rapid growth, record job openings, and widely available vaccines. It also carries an important lesson for policymakers and the public. By already falling short on their job creation promises for the last trillion-dollar stimulus law, why believe the administration’s job creation promises for their next trillion-dollar boondoggles? Anyone who recalls the similarly unfulfilled promises of “Recovery Summer” would certainly ask the same question.

