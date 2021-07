Articles

Category: Economy Published on Wednesday, 30 June 2021 14:19 Hits: 5

The bipartisan infrastructure deal President Biden announced last week would decrease government debt and increase gross domestic product (GDP) in the long run, according to an analysis released Wednesday by the Penn Wharton Budget Model (PWBM).“It...

Read more https://thehill.com/policy/finance/560886-bipartisan-infrastructure-deal-would-decrease-debt-in-long-run-analysis