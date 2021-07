Articles

Category: Economy Published on Wednesday, 30 June 2021

A financial industry regulator Wednesday ordered Robinhood Financial to pay nearly $70 million in fines and restitution to customers harmed by regulatory lapses and inaccurate information.Robinhood will pay $57 million in fines to the Financial...

