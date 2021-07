Articles

Category: Economy Published on Wednesday, 30 June 2021 19:25 Hits: 2

The IRS ended this year’s filing season with more than 35 million individual and business tax returns that have not yet been processed, according to an independent watchdog report released Wednesday. The report, conducted by the National...

Read more https://thehill.com/policy/finance/560973-irs-ended-filing-season-with-35m-unprocessed-tax-returns