Category: Economy Published on Wednesday, 30 June 2021

House lawmakers on Tuesday debated legislation that would require banks to conduct racial equity audits every two years in an effort to promote diversity and equity.At a hearing hosted by the House Financial Services Subcommittee on Diversity and...

Read more https://thehill.com/policy/finance/561026-lawmakers-debate-bill-mandating-racial-equity-audits-at-firms