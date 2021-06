Articles

Category: Economy Published on Tuesday, 29 June 2021 17:48 Hits: 7

House Democrats are moving forward with a funding bill to increase the State Department’s budget by more than 12 percent for next year, in line with the spending level sought by President Biden.In a voice vote Monday night, the House...

Read more https://thehill.com/policy/finance/budget/560748-house-panel-advances-62-billion-spending-bill-for-state-department