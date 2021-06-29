A new take on the devastating effects of ‘political wage-setting’: the ‘minimum wage paradox’

Articles

Category: Economy Published on Tuesday, 29 June 2021 19:21 Hits: 10

I was alerted by UC-Irvine economics professor Richard McKenzie to the recent article “The minimum wage paradox” by Craig Richardson, BB&T Distinguished Professor of Economics at Winston-Salem University and founding director of the university’s Center for the Study of Economic Mobility (CSEM). Professor McKenzie commented that Richardson’s minimum wage analysis is “one of the few new takes on the minimum wage in thirty years.” Specifically, Richardson finds that even a 107% increase in the minimum wage from $7.25 to $15 an hour “may barely change the lives of low-wage workers who are currently drawing social benefits such as food stamps (SNAP benefits), child care, and/or housing assistance.” Here are some key excerpts of Richardson’s article:

There are some uncomfortable truths about raising the minimum wage from its current level of $7.25 per hour to $15 per hour that are revealed by an online tool created by our Center for the Study of Economic Mobility (CSEM) at Winston-Salem State University. The tool, which we call the Social Benefits Calculator, enables anyone to go online and experience for themselves what it is like to be receiving social benefits and experience a monthly wage increase. Designed for Forsyth County (North Carolina), the calculator shows that with more than a 100% rise in the minimum wage, many people who currently receive social benefits will barely experience a change in their standard of living.

Here’s the important part:

Let’s use the calculator and create a hypothetical example: a full-time working parent earning the minimum wage, who is unmarried with two children in subsidized day care. As seen in Table 1 (above, click to enlarge), after his or her wages more than double from $7.25 an hour to $15 an hour, earnings rise from $1,160 to $2,400, or a $1,240 change. Sounds good, right? That’s an enormous bump up of wages by 107%. But after subtracting the decrease in benefits and higher taxes, that $1,240 increase erodes to just a $199 net improvement, or just a 16% change.

Imagine getting a big raise and seeing 84% of it go away. In comparison, millionaires and billionaires pay just 37% for the federal marginal tax rate on higher income. Through multiple scenarios using the CSEM calculator, I have found long ranges of income where work barely pays — what I call “disincentive deserts” in my published research. In some cases, individuals are actually worse off by accepting wage increases because of larger drop-offs in benefits, in what are called “benefits cliffs.”



Note also that the total monthly benefits and after-tax income from a 107% minimum wage hike from $7.25 to $15 an hour go from $4,186 to only $4,380, an increase of less than $200 (as mentioned above) and only 4.8% in benefits + income after tax.

Notice another surprising consequence: dependency on social programs drops with higher wages. For the full-time employee making $7.25 an hour, social benefits make up 74.3% of the overall wage and social benefits package; at $15 an hour the share drops to 52.3%. This is a finding that may irk both conservatives and liberals since the chief beneficiary of a $15 minimum wage is the government itself. If passed, the cost of providing social programs will fall (though I don’t expect taxes to fall anytime soon). But from the workers’ perspective, little has changed in their lives after a huge wage hike. Moreover, employers will see little return on investment from higher wages, such as greater retention, loyalty and productivity. The CSEM is working with local firms on creative wage and benefits structures that may provide alternative paths to move up the economic ladder — using our calculator as a starting point for conversations among employees, employers, policy experts and legislators. Local high schools and institutions of higher education may also find it useful for classroom discussions.

Our calculator is user-friendly and able to operate on mobile phones, delivering an individualized wage comparison scenario after spending less than 10 minutes on an anonymous questionnaire. Using this tool, our residents, employers and employees can work together on creative and innovative solutions that benefit those at the bottom of the economic ladder rather than waiting for leaders in Washington or Raleigh to fix these problems.

MP: It’s also important to note that the analysis above isn’t taking into account any of the many possible offsetting adjustments by employers who are faced with a 106% increase in hourly labor costs that might include: a) reductions in hours worked from a full-time 40-hour workweek to fewer part-time hours or the complete elimination of some jobs, b) a reduction in fringe benefits that might include free or discounted meals, discounts on merchandise, subsidized uniforms, paid holidays, tuition reimbursement, transportation subsidies, health care, company parties/picnics, etc., c) expectations of higher productivity and greater work effort, d) less on-the-job training that would increase workers’ skills and their future marketability in the labor market, e) layoffs — either temporary or permanent, f) substituting higher-paid, higher-skilled workers to replace either current minimum wage workers or future unskilled wage workers, and g) a reduction in the physical quality of the work environment (e.g., reduced spending on air conditioning resulting in less comfortable working conditions in the summer).

In addition to the reductions in government-provided childcare, housing, food, and tax-credit benefits from a $15 an hour minimum wage that Richardson identifies for minimum wage workers in Forsyth County (NC), employers would realistically make some of the adjustments above when faced with a 107% increase in labor costs for low-skilled workers including layoffs and reduced hours. In that case, workers would definitely be made worse off, and not better off, from “political wage-setting” that would mandate a $15 an hour minimum wage. Instead of helping some of our most vulnerable, at-risk populations — single parents with two children in Richardson’s example — a minimum wage hike to $15 an hour would inevitably inflict great harm on the very people the progressives claim they are helping with their political wage-setting mischief.

The post A new take on the devastating effects of ‘political wage-setting’: the ‘minimum wage paradox’ appeared first on American Enterprise Institute - AEI.

Read more https://www.aei.org/carpe-diem/a-new-take-the-minimum-wage-paradox/