5 questions for Alex Edmans on how companies can ‘grow the pie’

By James Pethokoukis and Alex Edmans

Is capitalism a zero-sum game? What do Milton Friedman and “pro-stakeholder” activists each get wrong about business? How concerned should people be about high CEO pay and stock buybacks? I recently discussed these questions, and more, in an interview with Alex Edmans.

Alex is a professor of finance at London Business School and the Academic Director of the Centre for Corporate Governance. He is also the author of last year’s Grow the Pie: How Great Companies Deliver Both Purpose and Profit.

Below is an abbreviated transcript of our conversation. You can read our full discussion here. You can also subscribe to my podcast on Apple Podcasts or Stitcher, or download the podcast on Ricochet.

Pethokoukis: What does it mean for a business to adopt a pie-growing approach, as opposed to splitting the pie? And how does this approach differ from stakeholder capitalism?

Edmans: Think of the value that a company creates as a pie. You can distribute that pie either to investors in the form of profits or society in the form of wages to workers, taxes to the government, or fair prices to customers. I speak about growing the pie because the relationship between business and society is not a zero-sum game. If you’re investing in your employees or improving your impact on the environment, this may ultimately increase your profits because your employees might become more motivated, more productive, and more likely to stay. So when a business serves society, it may also become more successful in the long term.

The big difference between my view and stakeholder capitalism is to view the relationship between business and society as a positive-sum game. Often, people who believe in stakeholder capitalism have the pie-splitting mentality. They view business as a fixed pie, and they believe the only way that you can increase the share that goes to society is by reducing profits via heavy regulation, restrictions on dividends and buybacks, or strong restrictions on CEO pay. But actually, many things to help businesses become more profitable are also potentially good for society.

Milton Friedman wrote that the social responsibility of business is to increase profits. What do you make of this?

Most people would say, “This is extremely reductive and narrow-minded. Shouldn’t companies also serve wider society?” But people often criticize Friedman without even reading beyond his title. He says explicitly that in order to maximize profits, you do need to think about society — you need to treat your workers well, or they’ll leave. So there are many reasons why a focus on long-term profits will help wider society. But there are two important reasons why I don’t give Friedman three full cheers.

First, his implicit argument is that even if the shareholders of a company care about social objectives — say, climate change — it’s better for the company just to maximize profits, and shareholders can then donate to a climate charity. But that’s often not efficient. It might be better for the company itself to reduce its carbon footprint, because you’re just much more effective at reducing your carbon footprint directly.

Second, Friedman says companies should only take an investment if they can calculate the benefits of that investment and its impact on profits. But when you’re investing in stakeholders, it’s really difficult to predict the future benefits of investments. If I gave greater parental leave to my company, I’ve got no way of estimating how much more motivated and productive that would make my employees. So trying to justify every decision with a financial calculation will actually prevent you from making decisions that ultimately are good for the company. Ironically, not pursuing profits directly might actually allow the company to become more profitable in the long term.

Is there a problem that CEOs make too much money compared to what their workers make? Why do CEOs seem to make so much more than their workers?

People say high CEO pay is a problem because it could have instead been spent on workers or on R&D. But it’s not a problem if that pay has been earned through creating long-term sustainable value for both shareholders and wider society. And CEO pay is tightly linked to performance: A 1-percent reduction in shareholder returns will reduce a S&P 500 CEO’s wealth by half a million dollars. In fact, the greater the disparity between the CEO and the worker pay, the higher the long-term performance of the company.

Also, companies have also grown substantially over the last 30–40 years. This matters because CEOs have multiplicative effects on companies — their actions can be scaled firm-wide. And any scalable talent — be it in sports or private equity — is going to be well-rewarded in a global marketplace. So the better way to address concerns about the social effects of inequality is through the tax system.

Critics say companies are too short-term-focused, and that’s why they don’t invest enough. Instead, they’re using all that money for stock buybacks. What do you make of that argument?

There was a seminal study in 1995 — and updated in 2018 — which looked at what happens to the long-term stock price after companies undertake share buybacks. The short-term stock price of course goes up. But if you look four years down the line, it goes up even more. Also, cash holdings have soared over the last couple of decades — they’re at close to record levels. So companies that have engaged in buybacks have not starved themselves of cash they would have otherwise invested.

I was actually asked by the UK government to do a study to look at the misuse of share buybacks, and we found that, over the 10-year period we studied, not a single FTSE 350 company was able to hit an earnings target by undertaking buybacks. So the common mantra — “CEOs are undertaking buybacks to boost their earnings per share to hit some target” — did not happen even once in the data.

What policy changes would you make to encourage more long-term thinking?

First, increase the horizon of CEO pay. So in the UK, the new corporate governance code increased the minimum horizon from three years to five years. And something like a comply or explain provision to move towards semi-annual or annual reporting will help with that.

Second, I believe that many things should be left to markets and to companies, but markets fail, in part by imposing externalities. The government’s role should be to internalize these externalities through, for example, a carbon tax.

Third, strong enforcement of antitrust is a way in which we can correct market failures that stem from a lack of competition — and therefore increase companies’ incentives to act responsibly.

