SCOTUS affirms the importance of regulatory humility

Published on Friday, 25 June 2021

By Mark Jamison

The US Supreme Court unanimously ruled on Monday that the National Collegiate Athletic Association is guilty of restraint of trade for some ways it restricts compensation for student athletes. This is a step in the right direction toward allowing college athletes opportunities to fully share in the value they create for their colleges and universities. In addition, the Court provides some advice legislators and regulators should heed.

The US Supreme Court in Washington, DC, May 22, 2021, via Reuters

In making its decision, the Court provided words of wisdom for judges that might be tempted to assume godlike knowledge of the workings of businesses, consumers, and markets:

Antitrust courts must give wide berth to business judgments before finding liability. . . . Similar considerations apply when it comes to the remedy. Judges must be sensitive to the possibility that the “continuing supervision of a highly detailed decree” could wind up impairing rather than enhancing competition. . . . Costs associated with ensuring compliance with judicial decrees may exceed efficiencies gained; the decrees themselves may unintentionally suppress procompetitive innovation and even facilitate collusion. . . . Judges must be wary, too, of the temptation to specify “the proper price, quantity, and other terms of dealing” — cognizant that they are neither economic nor industry experts. . . . In short, judges make for poor “central planners” and should never aspire to the role.

Judges would do well to take this call for humility to heart. They are experts in law, not in business and economics. But even business and economic experts cannot know enough to determine proper prices, products, business organization, and the like. That’s one of the reasons that we have markets.

Antitrust regulators should also heed the Court’s wisdom. As former Federal Trade Commission (FTC) Chair Maureen Ohlhausen points out, government officials “should resist the urge to simplify, make every effort to tolerate complexity, and develop institutions that are robust in the face of complex and rapidly changing phenomena. Unfortunately, regulation too often is a procrustean bed for the regulated industry, due to the limits of regulators’ knowledge and foresight.”

Finally, professors, legislators and their staffs, and others who drive for greater antitrust control of business should also note the Court’s warning. The what-you-see-is-all-there-is cognitive bias is strong among them, as evidenced by state legislatures seeking to set terms and prices for Amazon, the House Judiciary Committee majority staff concluding that Big Tech needs government control without studying any of the directly relevant 250 empirical scholarly papers published in top business journals, and numerous law journal articles and books arguing for aggressive antitrust action while getting the underlying economics wrong.

And as my AEI colleague Daniel Lyons recently explained, the antitrust bills before the House Judiciary Committee are “long on rhetoric and short on evidence.” Zeroing in on the bills’ prohibitions on so-called self-preferencing (i.e., when a platform such as Google might list its own services before listing those of its rivals), Lyons points out that the draft bills follow the House Judiciary Committee majority staff report’s lead and ignore a substantial body of economic research that shows such self-preferencing generally benefits consumers.

Regulatory hubris is a dangerous thing. It is based on false premises that smart bureaucrats and researchers know more about consumer value and more about business economics than do consumers and businesses. It also follows the faulty logic that innovation is a simple process that governments can design, and that simple rules of thumb such as “big is bad” are more valuable than are careful analyses and letting market interactions work out the knowledge that consumers, businesses, and investors hold. Carried to its logical conclusion, regulatory hubris here would foster the Europeanization of US tech companies. As my AEI colleague James Pethokoukis observes, if you look for Europe’s tech giants, you won’t find any. If the US follows Europe’s lead, there won’t be tech giants from the US either.

Rather than press ahead with hubris, government officials should take a page out of the FTC’s playbook. Rather than assuming it knew the future of digital advertising and using its heavy hand to control Google during the Barack Obama administration, the agency stepped back and let markets resolve the uncertainty. Today’s consumers are better off because of this act of humility — and would benefit from similar decisions in the future.

(Disclosure statement: Mark Jamison provided consulting for Google in 2012 regarding whether Google should be considered a public utility.)

