How companies can earn profits by serving society: My long-read Q&A with Alex Edmans

Friday, 25 June 2021

By James Pethokoukis and Alex Edmans

Can companies really earn higher profits without extracting them from workers and consumers? Is a win-win solution where both shareholders and society benefit even possible? This week’s guest, Alex Edmans, argues that a “pie-growing mentality” can create value for society while increasing profits.

Alex is a professor of finance at London Business School and the Academic Director of the Centre for Corporate Governance. He is also the author of last year’s Grow the Pie: How Great Companies Deliver Both Purpose and Profit.

What follows is a lightly edited transcript of our conversation. You can download the episode here, and don’t forget to subscribe to my podcast on iTunes or Stitcher. Tell your friends, leave a review.

Pethokoukis: Now, Grow the Pie, broadly speaking, is about increase. It’s about abundance. When I hear “splitting the pie,” that’s about redistribution or scarcity. So what does it mean for a business to adopt a pie-growing approach?

Edmans: So if you think of the value that a company creates as a pie, you can distribute that pie either to investors in the form of profits or society in the form of wages to workers, taxes to the government, or fair prices to customers. And there are some business leaders who think, “Well, if the goal is to maximize profits, the way to do that is to split the pie differently.” For example, cut back investment in employees, charge as high prices as you can, and so forth to maximize your slice.

But I speak about growing the pie because, actually, the relationship between business and society is not a zero-sum game. So if you’re investing in your employees or improving your impact on the environment, then — at least to some degree — this might ultimately pay back and increase your profits. Why? Because your employees might become more motivated, more productive, and more likely to stay. So when a business is serving society, ultimately it might also become more successful in the long term.

I think this is really important because often people think about the case for responsible business by highlighting the moral case or the ethical case. But I think the business’s financial case is really important. Businesses are not charities. They need to deliver long-term returns to the investors. And so this book shows that there’s a financial case for responsibility, not just a moral case.

So is this just a fancy rebranding of shareholder capitalism? And if not, how does it differ from “stakeholder capitalism”?

The answer to this question is tricky because there’s not even a clear definition of stakeholder capitalism. This is something where loads of people have jumped on that bandwagon, yet you can’t find a clear definition anywhere, not even on Wikipedia. But at least the loosely defined view of stakeholder capitalism is that a company needs to increase the value it creates for stakeholders, be this workers, taxes, or customer wellbeing. And often people who believe in stakeholder capitalism also have the pie-splitting mentality the other way, right? They view business as being a fixed pie, and they believe the only way that you can increase the share that goes to society is by reducing profits. This might involve heavy regulation. This might involve restrictions on dividends and buybacks, or strong restrictions on CEO pay.

So I think the big difference between my view and stakeholder is to view the relationship between business and society as not being a zero-sum game, but rather as a positive-sum game. And actually, many things to help businesses become more profitable are also potentially good for society. And while that might seem too good to be true and wishful thinking, it’s actually backed up by a lot of evidence. There are many things that are actually beneficial to shareholders — even shareholder activism by hedge funds, who often seem to be the most maligned parts of society — that have been shown to create long-term value not only for shareholders, but also for wider society.

Are you telling companies that they should be doing something they’re not? Or are you giving us a different perspective on how to view current business practices?

I think it’s the latter — a different perspective on how to view current business practices. Often, people think the role of a company is to maximize shareholder value, and they think this involves maximizing short-term profits. And so there might be some behaviors such as cutting wages and cutting investments. But Finance 101 tells you that shareholder value is an inherently long-term concept. It’s the present value of all future cash flows from the company. And that’s not just something in a finance textbook. That’s something in the real world. If you look at some of the most valuable companies today, such as Tesla or Amazon, they’re valued at far higher than their current cash flows.

So even if a company’s responsibility is to maximize shareholder value, that means this involves a lot of long-term investment in stakeholders, such as employees, customers, suppliers, and the like. But more importantly, this also speaks to business performance. They’re saying, “Well, in order for us to repurpose capitalism, we need to get rid of this idea of shareholder value. Let’s redefine directors’ duties so that directors don’t need to pay so much attention to shareholders. Let’s redesign CEO pay so CEOs are accountable for ESG targets rather than shareholder value.”

But when we correctly acknowledge that shareholder value is something like the long-term stock price, then this suggests a quite different solution. If we want to redesign executive pay, then there’s perhaps nothing wrong with giving the CEO shares that she must hold for five to seven years rather than these fancy ESG targets. Similarly, shareholder activism is not necessarily a bad thing if the activism is by long-term-oriented shareholders who have this long-term perspective in mind when they’re trying to restructure a company.

All right, it’s time for the Milton Friedman question, which I’m sure you assumed you would be getting within the first five minutes of our conversation: Friedman wrote that the social responsibility of business is increasing profits. Do you give that one cheer, two cheers, or three cheers, with three cheers being the maximum?

I think I give it one cheer, or maybe one and a half if I was to be fence-sitting.

Most people would give it zero cheers — I think it’s almost come to the point that to be accepted into polite society, you need to explain why Milton Friedman was an idiot. And so anybody who wants to be seen as a business reformer will take his quote and say, “Look, the common model of business is that you should focus only on profits. This is extremely reductive and narrow-minded. Shouldn’t companies also serve wider society?”

But often people criticize Friedman without even reading beyond his title. He says explicitly in his article that in order to maximize profits, you do need to think about society. You do need to treat your workers well. Otherwise, they’ll leave, you’re not going to make profits in the long term, and so on. So I’ll give him one or maybe one and a half cheers, because there are many reasons why a focus on profits, as long as it’s long-term profits, will help wider society. But why I don’t give him the full three cheers is for two important reasons.

One is his implicit argument that even if the shareholders of a company care about social objectives — say, climate change — it’s better for the company just to maximize profits and then pay out dividends to shareholders, and they can donate to a climate charity. But that’s often not efficient, right? Because it might be better for the company itself to reduce its carbon footprint than to pollute as much as possible and then allow you to donate to charity, because you’re just much more effective at reducing your carbon footprint directly. So in more economics language, a company has a comparative advantage at reducing its carbon footprint. It can do much more with that than if it was to give the money to a charity to lobby for some carbon taxes. So that’s one big reason.

And the second important reason is Friedman’s idea of “let’s maximize profits” is instrumental. So he says you should only take an investment if you can calculate the benefits of that investment and how it’s going to impact profits. So if we’re thinking about investing in a factory, we can estimate how many widgets the factory will produce and how much we can sell that for, and finance professors like me say you chuck that into a net value calculation to see whether you should make the investment.

But when you’re investing in stakeholders, it’s really difficult to predict the future benefits of a lot of these investments. So if I was to give greater parental leave to my company, yes, I’ve got some sense that my employees might be motivated and more productive. I’ve got no way of estimating that. So I think the limitation of Friedman is if you’re trying to justify every decision with the financial calculation — “Is this going to increase long-term profits?” — it will actually prevent you from making many decisions that ultimately are good for the company, such as giving greater parental leave. Why? Just because you weren’t able to reduce them and justify them with a financial calculation.

So long story short, ironically, not pursuing profits directly might actually allow the company to become more profitable in the long term because it frees you from having to justify every decision with a financial calculation. So that’s why I am a supporter of some stakeholder approaches to business, despite me understanding the importance of shareholder value and profits and dividends.

I’m sure this is a topic that you discuss and occasionally debate with people who would consider themselves pro-stakeholder or maybe even stakeholder activists. Do they have a problem with the notion of profits? Do they view profits as just a necessary evil, or do they view profits as a good thing? How do they more broadly conceptualize a notion of a company earning a profit?

So I think many of them view profits as value extraction. And indeed, some of the language that you see is consistent with that — you “reap” profits, you “extract” profits, you “take” profits, as if you’re plundering this from other people. I think this just fails to recognize, number one, that profits are a byproduct of creating value. Some of the most profitable companies today are profitable because they’ve innovated, they’ve been fantastic at customer service, and all of those things.

And I think number two is they don’t recognize the role that investors play, right? Investors put up their capital and that’s capital that they could have consumed, or they could have invested elsewhere. They put this in, and it’s risky. If the company does badly, then they lose all their money. And if the company does well, they deserve to get profits. So just like employees contribute their labor and they get wages, supplier supply their inputs and they get revenues from that. Similarly, investors contribute capital, and they should receive profits, dividends, or capital gains for that.

But I think many people just don’t realize that profits are in return for something. They think, “Well, what have investors done? They have not actually manufactured the widget.” But they have contributed to capital. And so that’s another reason why people think profits are a windfall — that you get them for free for not doing anything. But you have done something. You’ve risked a lot of your own capital in order to finance the company.

Is there an inherently socialist worldview at the heart of the stakeholder movement broadly? Does that greatly influence the view?

It’s difficult for me to answer the question because I’m not sure how I would define socialists. I think different people have different views. But I think what’s behind this is the pie-splitting mentality — the idea that business and society have a zero-sum relationship. And what is behind that? I think if you look at just how we grew up as kids, many things we do are playing zero-sum games. And so we often think like that with wealth — that if somebody wins, the other person loses. Also, historically, most wealth was in the form of land, and land is zero-sum. If I get some land, then you’ve got less land.

But nowadays, when wealth is in financial terms, it’s not necessarily zero-sum. A company can just create tons of wealth by being innovative. Who does that wealth go to? Some of it will go to employees. Some of it will go to shareholders. Some of it will go to the management team. But the management team’s wealth is not at the expense of everybody else. And in fact, it’s a byproduct of creating value in which many stakeholders share. So I think it’s just the misperception that the pie is fixed. And this is supported in part by what I call “degrowth economics.”

So there have been some books, like Doughnut Economics, which argue that companies can’t grow too much because they’re going to be exceeding some planetary boundaries. And I do take planetary boundaries really, really seriously, but I think they have a very narrow view of growth as being something which is going to definitely use far more resources. That is true for some things, but there are other types of growth which are innovations — coming up with great new ideas; great products; new ways to engage your workforce and to provide people with a healthy, enriching workplace; new production techniques for getting more with less. And I think these are the things that we should be encouraging. Those are things that make a company more profitable but also improve its impact on wider society.

And so when I speak about growing the pie, I am not talking about growing the firm or becoming bigger in terms of using up a lot of resources. I’m talking about creating social value, human capital, natural capital, and so forth — of which financial capital (i.e. profits) will be one slice, but not the only slice.

For people who are critical of what they will call “American-style capitalism” — which they view as focusing on shareholders — what flavor of capitalism do they like, where is it practiced, and how is it doing?

For people who are concerned about American-style capitalism, I think some parts of American capitalism are actually what they want. I think they often view every feature of American or UK capitalism as being the same, when there are some companies that are doing well and some companies that are not. So I think the features that they are legitimately critical about might involve companies with more short-term executive pay contracts, so they’re paid according to a quarterly earnings target or maybe an annual target. It might also involve small, dispersed shareholders — those are shareholders where, because they don’t have enough skin in the game, they’re not engaging with the company. They’re not looking beyond simply disclosed financial numbers to try to evaluate its corporate culture and other intangible assets.

But there are companies within the UK and the US where you do have large, engaged investors and also companies thinking for the long term. One example in the UK is Unilever. That’s a company which many, many years ago launched the sustainable living plan to try to make sustainable living commonplace. And why did they do that? Partly, there’s the moral and ethical case. But what was also important was the business and financial case. They did an analysis internally, which found that their sustainable living brands, which were the ones that were most closely aligned with their purpose of making sustainable living commonplace, actually were growing significantly faster than all of the other brands. This was something that customers were recognizing, and so they thought, “Well, let’s try to actually genuinely embrace sustainability because it’s good business sense.”

How do they make sure that they actually put this into practice? Well, when Paul Polman became CEO, he stopped reporting quarterly earnings because he thought that would just lead to short-termism. And also his executive pay structure was such that after he retired, he had to hold 500 percent of his salary in equity in Unilever, so his horizon was even longer than his tenure within the firm. So Polman was thinking about investments that paid off even after he departed. He was somebody who was very concerned about succession planning.

Unilever CEO Paul Polman speaks at the Bloomberg Global Business Forum in New York, U.S., September 20, 2017. REUTERS/Brendan McDermid

So you can absolutely be long-termist even in an Anglo-American capitalist system, which does emphasize shareholder primacy. But again, shareholder diplomacy doesn’t mean being short-termist. There are many shareholders with long-term perspectives. And what you need to do is just make sure that, indeed, companies are thinking about long-term shareholder value rather than short-term or quarterly earnings.

So one common critique of American or UK-style capitalism — but particularly the United States — that is portrayed as a result of shareholder capitalism is sky-high American executive pay. Critics will point to figures that the average CEO makes several hundred times that of the average worker, and then they can point to other countries where it’s less. So is there a problem that American CEOs make too much money compared to what their workers make?

Yeah, that’s a really interesting question. I think when people think that this is a problem, they might think that it’s a problem for two separate reasons. One of them is the impact on the company, and the second is going to be the impact on wider society.

Let’s think about the impact on the company. People might say, “Well, this is a problem because that high CEO pay could have instead been spent on workers or spent on research and development. If the CEO wasn’t so greedy, there would be more money to invest elsewhere.” But this is why what matters is not having this fixed-pie perspective — thinking, “Well, is that pay at the expense of others?” — but rather the pie-growth perspective — “Has that pay being earned through creating long-term sustainable value for both shareholders and wider society?”

And indeed, this is where academic research will come in, showing that actually pay is very tightly linked to performance. In a typical S&P 500 company in the US, a 1 percent reduction in shareholder returns will reduce a CEO’s wealth by half a million dollars. So they do have a lot of wealth on the hook here.

When I was in UK parliament, I was called up to testify in this inquiry of corporate governance. The witness before me — which was the trade union, like the equivalent of the AFL-CIO — they quoted evidence claiming that the greater the CEO-to-worker pay ratio, the lower the company’s performance, because the company wasn’t investing enough, or because employees just felt demotivated. Now, what they did was they quoted a half-finished paper, and the finished paper was actually out — three years before the inquiry. And after that paper went through peer review and corrected its mistakes, it actually found the opposite results. So the greater the disparity between the CEO and the worker pay, the higher the long-term performance of the company. And that could be because you’re attracting a great CEO. Or maybe it could be that causality is the other way: Maybe the company did well, and that’s why the CEO was richly paid. But regardless of that interpretation, there doesn’t seem to be strong evidence at all that it’s bad for the company if a CEO is richly paid.

So why do American CEOs seem to make so much more than CEOs elsewhere compared to their workers? Is it just because their companies are more successful or they have more global reach? What’s the reason there?

It’s a couple of reasons. I think one is the global reach that you’re saying. What’s happened over the last 30–40 years or so is that companies have grown substantially. Why does that matter? Because a CEO’s actions are scalable. So if a CEO (let’s be conservative) adds 1 percent of a company’s value — and the company’s value is $2 billion — that’s $20 million. If the average value of a company is $20 billion — which I think is around the average within the S&P 500 — even 1 percent of that is $200 million. So the average salaries of, let’s say, $10 to $15 million actually don’t seem so huge. So when companies become so large, because the CEO has a multiplicative effect on the company, whatever action they do can be scaled firm-wide. That’s why it might be fair to pay them high salaries that reflect the impact of their talent.

The Charging Bull or Wall Street Bull is pictured in the Manhattan borough of New York City, New York, U.S., January 16, 2019. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri

Now, when you contrast that with the average employees, people think, “Well, why has CEO pay gone up so much but the average employee’s pay has been flat?” Let’s think about an engineer. That’s a highly skilled job. But if an engineer can only service, let’s say, 50 machines a year, that is 50 machines irrespective of whether the company is a $20 billion company or a $2 billion company. So an engineer is not so scalable, and that might be the same for some other professions which are highly skilled, such as being a dentist, where you might only be able to deal with the same number of patients every year.

Also, we do see the same increase that we see for CEOs in any other scalable profession. For professional services like private equity and hedge funds, their pay has gone up. But it’s also gone up in sports. If you think of, say, Derek Jeter or Alex Rodriguez’s salary compared to Babe Ruth’s, they’re earning far more money, even after you take inflation into account. Why? Because sports is a global marketplace. J. K. Rowling is not clearly more talented than Jane Austen, yet she receives far more money as well — again, because the books can be sold around the world and be turned into movies and so on. So any scalable talent is going to be well-rewarded in a global marketplace.

And this is why if we’re concerned about the social effects of inequality — if we believe it’s just wrong for some people to have too much of the wealth — then I think the better way to address this is through the tax system via a progressive income tax that addresses high pay from all sources. Not just CEOs, but sports stars, movie stars, reality TV stars, hedge fund managers, and so on, rather than singling out CEOs in isolation.

Short-termism is the other apparent sign that shareholder capitalism or American capitalism is broken. Critics say companies are too short-term-focused, and that’s why they don’t invest enough. Instead, they’re using all that money for stock buybacks rather than investing in workers, new equipment, or so forth. What do you make of that argument?

The charge there is a common one: “Well, if you weren’t paying out so much to shareholders, then you would be instead investing in workers.” A very common statistic is one by William Lazonick, and he claims that 91 percent of net income goes to shareholders when it should have been invested in worker wages instead. But that number just makes no sense to begin with. Net income is already after deducting wages. So obviously, it can’t go to wages, because wages have already come out of profits. It’s just like saying, “Oh, the kids couldn’t have had much to eat because their plates are empty.” Well, the plates are empty because they’ve eaten all the food.

Now, let’s think about the specific charges: Do buybacks lead to short-termism? There was a seminal study in 1995 which looked at what happens to the long-term stock price after companies undertake share buybacks. The short-term stock price goes up, but what they found was that if you look four years down the line, it goes up even more. And while that study was written in 1995, it was updated in 2018, and that continues to hold — interestingly, not just in the US where the original study was based, but also throughout the world.

And finally, we’ve got some evidence as to what is actually happening with the cash when companies engage in buybacks. We’ve seen that cash holdings have soared over the last couple of decades. So regarding the idea that companies have engaged in buybacks and therefore have starved themselves of cash so they cannot invest, this is not the case because cash balances are extremely high, at close to record levels. There’s some great work by Harvard professors Jesse Fried and Charlie Wang showing this. So if you look at the evidence carefully, this idea that buybacks actually lead to short-termism is not fair.

Finally, I was actually asked by the UK government to do a study. The conservative government, as part of their manifesto, promised that if they got elected, they would conduct a study to look at the misuse of share buybacks, because there seems to be a concern here. What we found is that over the 10-year period we studied, not a single FTSE 350 company was able to hit an earnings target by undertaking buybacks. So if you think about the common mantra — which is CEOs are undertaking buybacks to boost their earnings per share to hit some target — this did not happen even once in the data. And we had an incentive to try to find that there was, because obviously our study would have been really famous if we uncovered malfeasance. But it just wasn’t there in the data, and we didn’t want to manipulate the data to give a result that was going to get us famous.

Should companies report on a quarterly basis? Or should it just be an annual number?

I’m more towards annual because I do think quarterly earnings reporting can lead to short-termism, and there are many pieces of evidence supportive of that. But I might not have this as an outright prohibition. I might have something like comply or explain.

If that’s what corporate governance is like in the UK, you might have a general rule that you should only report annually. But if you want to report quarterly, you can do that as long as you explain why you’re doing it. And there might be some companies where, just because there are shorter cycles or problems about information asymmetry — where investors do want more timely information — then it might be better to do quarterly for some cases. But I do think that the benchmark should be less frequently. So annually or semi-annually.

You’re not making a status quo argument. So what policy changes would you make to encourage more long-term thinking?

Let me say three things. Number one: General long-term thinking includes things such as increasing the horizon of CEO pay. So in the UK, the new corporate governance code increased the minimum horizon from three years to five years. And something like maybe a comply or explain provision to move towards semi-annual or annual reporting will help with that. So that’s number one.

Number two: Yes, I do believe that many things should be left to markets and to companies, but markets fail. And one of the main market failures is externalities. So the government’s role should be to internalize these externalities through, for example, a carbon tax.

And number three: Another reason why markets fail is the lack of competition. So if indeed the company is not responsible, then workers and customers can vote with their feet and go elsewhere. But if a company has a monopoly or close to that in an industry and that’s not possible, strong enforcement of antitrust is also a way in which we can correct these market failures and therefore increase companies’ incentives to act responsibly. Because if they don’t, customers and workers walk away.

Again, the book is Grow the Pie: How Great Companies Deliver both Purpose and Profit. Alex, great stuff. Thanks for coming on.

Really enjoyed it, Jim. Thanks so much for having me.

